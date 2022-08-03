Dodgers to wear commemorative jersey patch to honor Vin Scully

The Dodgers will honor broadcasting legend Vin Scully with a commemorative jersey patch beginning Wednesday when they play the Giants in San Francisco.

The black patch features a microphone with the word “Vin” above it. Scully, who was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 seasons, died Tuesday at the age of 94.

Dodgers players, coaches and managers who have been honored with commemorative patches include Jim Gilliam (1978), Tim Crews (1993), Don Drysdale (1993), Roy Campanella (1993), Pee Wee Reese (1999), Duke Snider (2011), Don Newcombe (2019), Tommy Lasorda (2021) and Don Sutton (2021).

The Dodgers plan to honor Scully with a tribute on Friday before their game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Funeral services are pending.