Advertisement
Share
Dodgers

Dodgers to wear commemorative jersey patch to honor Vin Scully

The Dodgers will honor Vin Scully with a black jersey patch featuring the word "Vin" and a microphone.
(Los Angeles Dodgers)
By Eduardo GonzalezStaff Writer 
Share

The Dodgers will honor broadcasting legend Vin Scully with a commemorative jersey patch beginning Wednesday when they play the Giants in San Francisco.

The black patch features a microphone with the word “Vin” above it. Scully, who was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 seasons, died Tuesday at the age of 94.

Dodgers players, coaches and managers who have been honored with commemorative patches include Jim Gilliam (1978), Tim Crews (1993), Don Drysdale (1993), Roy Campanella (1993), Pee Wee Reese (1999), Duke Snider (2011), Don Newcombe (2019), Tommy Lasorda (2021) and Don Sutton (2021).

The Dodgers plan to honor Scully with a tribute on Friday before their game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Funeral services are pending.

Friedman, Gary –– B58657643Z.1 LOS ANGELES, CALIF. – AUGUST 22, 2010: Hall of Fame Dodger announcer Vin Scully in his announcing booth before the start of the Dodger–Reds game at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2919. Earlier in the day, the legendary annoucer said he will be returning for his 62nd season next year calling all Dodger home games and those road games against National League West Division opponents. (Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

Complete coverage: Remembering the life of Dodgers announcer Vin Scully (1927-2022)

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday at age 94. Here’s some of what our staff has written about him now and throughout his celebrated life.

Dodgers
Eduardo Gonzalez

Eduardo Gonzalez is a sports web producer and writer. He started at the Los Angeles Times in 2014 and is a graduate from the University of Southern California and Georgetown University.

Advertisement