Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers will continue a nine-game trip Monday when they open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Dodgers (96-43, .691) clinched a playoff berth for the 10th-straight season Sunday when they beat the San Diego Padres for the second time in a three-game weekend series. The victory reduced the Dodgers magic number to two games to secure their ninth National League West championship in 10 seasons, which would earn them a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs.

Dodgers World Series-minded Dodgers curb their enthusiasm over clinching playoff berth The Dodgers clinched a playoff berth with their 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday, but the team has its sights set on a much bigger prize.

Left-hander Tyler Anderson (14-3, 2.73 earned-run average) will open for Los Angeles against Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who will be making his second career start. The Diamondbacks are in fourth place in the NL West with a record of 66-73, .475.

The Dodgers got some support from the left side of the plate Sunday when Max Muncy returned to the lineup to knock in three runs as the designated hitter after he sat out Friday and Saturday with a sore knee.

Advertisement

The club will head to San Francisco for three games Friday after an off-day that follows Wednesday’s series finale.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news