Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times
What you need to know: The Dodgers take a freeway drive to San Diego for a three-game series with the Padres that starts Tuesday night at Petco Park.
The Dodgers have given the starting pitching assignment to left-hander Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.52 earned-run average) and he will face left-hander Blake Snell (8-9, 3.62 ERA). In his last start, Snell didn’t allow a hit for 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and struck out 13.
While it’s reasonable to fear the Dodgers are heading to another early playoff exit, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts still has faith they’ll win a title.
The Padres (85-68, .556) are in a close battle with Philadelphia and Milwaukee for a National League wild-card berth. On Sunday, third baseman Manny Machado hit his 31st home run of the season to help San Diego to a 13-6 win over the Colorado Rockies at Denver. It was the Padres’ second victory in three games at Coors Field.
The Dodgers (106-47, .693) won two out of three from St. Louis over the weekend, and got word that pitcher Yency Almonte, who has been on rehabilitation assignment at Oklahoma City (PCL), could be available by Wednesday to pitch against the Padres.
How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres series
Where: Petco Park, San Diego
Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish
