Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers take a freeway drive to San Diego for a three-game series with the Padres that starts Tuesday night at Petco Park.

The Dodgers have given the starting pitching assignment to left-hander Tyler Anderson (15-4, 2.52 earned-run average) and he will face left-hander Blake Snell (8-9, 3.62 ERA). In his last start, Snell didn’t allow a hit for 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and struck out 13.

The Padres (85-68, .556) are in a close battle with Philadelphia and Milwaukee for a National League wild-card berth. On Sunday, third baseman Manny Machado hit his 31st home run of the season to help San Diego to a 13-6 win over the Colorado Rockies at Denver. It was the Padres’ second victory in three games at Coors Field.

The Dodgers (106-47, .693) won two out of three from St. Louis over the weekend, and got word that pitcher Yency Almonte, who has been on rehabilitation assignment at Oklahoma City (PCL), could be available by Wednesday to pitch against the Padres.

Advertisement

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres series

Where: Petco Park, San Diego

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

Catch up on the latest Dodgers news

Dave Roberts still backs his World Series guarantee

Dodgers tie franchise win mark, clinch NL’s top playoff seed

Pujols’ 700th home run carried a special significance for Latinos

Amid October pitching questions, Dodgers find ‘right lanes’ in win

With Craig Kimbrel demoted, who will be next Dodgers closer?