Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers close out their regular season beginning Friday night with the first of six consecutive games against the Colorado Rockies, all at Dodger Stadium. It is the first six-game series in Rockies franchise history.

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 3.42 earned-run average) is scheduled to start in the opener against Rockies right-hander Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA).

Kershaw is 3-0 in his last three starts. Kuhl has lost his last five decisions, the latest against San Diego when he gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers improved on their franchise-best record (108-48, .692) when they won two of three against the Padres. Los Angeles also reduced its magic number to one game to clinch home-field advantage through the World Series.

In the finale of a three-game series against San Francisco on Thursday, the Rockies, who are in last place in the National League West with a record of 65-91, started seven rookies in a 6-4 loss to the Giants.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

