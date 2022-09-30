Advertisement
Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: How to watch, streaming options and start times

Dodgers star Mookie Betts runs to first base against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 25. The Dodgers wrap up the regular season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers close out their regular season beginning Friday night with the first of six consecutive games against the Colorado Rockies, all at Dodger Stadium. It is the first six-game series in Rockies franchise history.

Left-hander Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 3.42 earned-run average) is scheduled to start in the opener against Rockies right-hander Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA).

Kershaw is 3-0 in his last three starts. Kuhl has lost his last five decisions, the latest against San Diego when he gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers improved on their franchise-best record (108-48, .692) when they won two of three against the Padres. Los Angeles also reduced its magic number to one game to clinch home-field advantage through the World Series.

In the finale of a three-game series against San Francisco on Thursday, the Rockies, who are in last place in the National League West with a record of 65-91, started seven rookies in a 6-4 loss to the Giants.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish

