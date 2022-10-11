Photos: Memorable moments from Dodgers’ win over Padres in Game 1 of NLDS

The Dodgers seemed to be on their way to a potential blowout win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night when the game took a turn in the fifth inning.
A mid-game surge at the plate by the Padres made things interesting over the final innings as the Dodgers hung on for a 5-3 win thanks to the efforts of the bullpen.
Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.
