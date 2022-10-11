Photos: Memorable moments from Dodgers’ win over Padres in Game 1 of NLDS

The Dodgers seemed to be on their way to a potential blowout win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night when the game took a turn in the fifth inning.

A mid-game surge at the plate by the Padres made things interesting over the final innings as the Dodgers hung on for a 5-3 win thanks to the efforts of the bullpen.

Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.

The Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim reacts after flying out to end Game 1 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers left fielder Trayce Thompson reacts after he is unable to catch a home-run ball hit by Wil Myers during the fifth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers’ Will Smith runs to first base after hitting a run-scoring double off Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger during the third inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers left fielder Trayce Thompson dives but can’t make a catch on a hit by San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim during the fifth inning. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías sits in the dugout watching plays with a tablet in the first inning. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

