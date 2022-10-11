Dodgers

Photos: Memorable moments from Dodgers’ win over Padres in Game 1 of NLDS

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim grimaces after sliding past Dodgers catcher Will Smith to score a run.
The Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim grimaces after sliding past Dodgers catcher Will Smith to score a run in the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-3 win in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Times Photography Staff
Share

The Dodgers seemed to be on their way to a potential blowout win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night when the game took a turn in the fifth inning.

A mid-game surge at the plate by the Padres made things interesting over the final innings as the Dodgers hung on for a 5-3 win thanks to the efforts of the bullpen.

Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Gina Ferazzi, Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.

Advertisement

The Padres' Ha-Seong Kim reacts after flying out to end Game 1 of the NLDS.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers left fielder Trayce Thompson reacts after he is unable to catch a ball for a home run
Dodgers left fielder Trayce Thompson reacts after he is unable to catch a home-run ball hit by Wil Myers during the fifth inning.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers' Will Smith runs to first base after hitting a double off Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger.
The Dodgers’ Will Smith runs to first base after hitting a run-scoring double off Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger during the third inning.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers left fielder Trayce Thompson dives for a ball.
Dodgers left fielder Trayce Thompson dives but can’t make a catch on a hit by San Diego’s Ha-Seong Kim during the fifth inning.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers' Trea Turner tosses his bat after hitting home run.
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the first inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías sits in the dugout watching plays with a tablet.
Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urías sits in the dugout watching plays with a tablet in the first inning.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Dodgers sit in dugout before start of Game 1.
Dodgers teammates (from left) Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Trea Turner and Max Muncy sit in the dugout before Game 1 of the NLDS against the Padres.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times