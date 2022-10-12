Dave Roberts keeping the Dodgers’ options open for NLDS Game 3 starter

Tyler Anderson addressed the media in the Dodger Stadium interview room before Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night. This time of year, that’s usually a strong indication the Dodgers left-hander will pitch the next game of the series.

But all manager Dave Roberts would commit to was that Anderson, who went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA this season, would start Game 3 or 4 against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park on Friday or Saturday night. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is expected to start the game Anderson doesn’t.

“I think we’re contemplating and want to leave it open-ended,” Roberts said. “We’ve had conversation with Tyler and are kind of checking his pulse on being open to starting either one of those games. We’ll see how [Game 2] goes and decide if it’s going to be Tyler in Game 3 or 4.”

Advertisement

Anderson, who signed a one-year, $8-million deal last winter, has pitched in only two postseason games, his lone start coming for Colorado against Milwaukee in the 2018 NLDS.

"The plan is up in the air." Tyler Anderson says he'll be ready to go if the Dodgers want him to pitch Friday in Game 3 of the NLDS. pic.twitter.com/vzqkUHsjFV — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) October 12, 2022

If the 32-year-old journeyman felt any anxiety about not knowing when he’s going to pitch next, he hid it well.

“I think the plan is up in the air, and I’ll tell you what I told them,” Anderson said. “It’s that whenever you want me to pitch, I’m available. If you want me to pitch tonight, I’m available. If you want me to pitch Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and you want me to pitch [Thursday] in live batting practice so guys can face left-handed pitching, I’ll pitch then, too. I’m available whenever they need me.”

Anderson pitched well against the Padres this season, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts, giving up five earned runs and 15 hits, striking out 16 and walking six in 24 innings, but that might not necessarily work in Anderson’s favor. San Diego’s hitters should be as familiar with Anderson as the pitcher is with them.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think there’s definitely some of that to it,” Anderson said of the chess match between pitchers and hitters. “Sometimes their approaches change the more they see you and vice versa. You’re just trying to stay ahead of what their approach might be and what guys are trying to do and kind of feel that out.

“Fortunately, we have unbelievable catchers with both [Austin] Barnes and [Will] Smith]. Both of those guys are so good at feeling that out as well. It’s just kind of a game-planning thing in general.”