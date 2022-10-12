Dave Roberts keeping the Dodgers’ options open for NLDS Game 3 starter

1
Tyler Anderson addressed the media in the Dodger Stadium interview room before Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night. This time of year, that’s usually a strong indication the Dodgers left-hander will pitch the next game of the series.
But all manager Dave Roberts would commit to was that Anderson, who went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA this season, would start Game 3 or 4 against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park on Friday or Saturday night. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin is expected to start the game Anderson doesn’t.
“I think we’re contemplating and want to leave it open-ended,” Roberts said. “We’ve had conversation with Tyler and are kind of checking his pulse on being open to starting either one of those games. We’ll see how [Game 2] goes and decide if it’s going to be Tyler in Game 3 or 4.”
Anderson, who signed a one-year, $8-million deal last winter, has pitched in only two postseason games, his lone start coming for Colorado against Milwaukee in the 2018 NLDS.
If the 32-year-old journeyman felt any anxiety about not knowing when he’s going to pitch next, he hid it well.
“I think the plan is up in the air, and I’ll tell you what I told them,” Anderson said. “It’s that whenever you want me to pitch, I’m available. If you want me to pitch tonight, I’m available. If you want me to pitch Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and you want me to pitch [Thursday] in live batting practice so guys can face left-handed pitching, I’ll pitch then, too. I’m available whenever they need me.”
Anderson pitched well against the Padres this season, going 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four starts, giving up five earned runs and 15 hits, striking out 16 and walking six in 24 innings, but that might not necessarily work in Anderson’s favor. San Diego’s hitters should be as familiar with Anderson as the pitcher is with them.
The Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS had it all and could be a preview of a memorable October for the home team.
“Yeah, I think there’s definitely some of that to it,” Anderson said of the chess match between pitchers and hitters. “Sometimes their approaches change the more they see you and vice versa. You’re just trying to stay ahead of what their approach might be and what guys are trying to do and kind of feel that out.
“Fortunately, we have unbelievable catchers with both [Austin] Barnes and [Will] Smith]. Both of those guys are so good at feeling that out as well. It’s just kind of a game-planning thing in general.”
2
Family affair
A.J. and Stacie Nola, the proud parents of Padres catcher Austin Nola and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, have been racking up some frequent-flyer miles this month, but the Baton Rouge, La., natives have their limits.
The couple flew to New York to watch Austin and the Padres play Game 1 of the NL wild-card series against the Mets last Friday night. The next morning, they flew to St. Louis to watch Aaron help the Phillies close out their wild-card series against the Cardinals in Busch Stadium.
Next up: A flight to Philadelphia to watch Aaron pitch Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.
Were A.J. and Stacie in Dodger Stadium for Game 2 Wednesday night?
“No, they’re not here,” Nola said. “Too much travel.”
Austin and Aaron could eliminate some travel choices for their parents if the Padres and Phillies advance to next week’s NL Championship Series, but that wouldn’t make life any easier for them.
“It would probably drive my parents absolutely nuts, and the nerves and stress would be out of the roof,” Nola said with a laugh. “I don’t know if I want to do that to them. I don’t want to take that many years off their life having to deal with that. It would be cool, but we have to take care of business here.”
3
Comfort zone
Watching Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux turn Wil Myers’ 100-mph one-hopper to his left into a game-changing double play in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 5-3 Game 1 victory was a reminder of how much of a stretch it was to think Lux could be converted to an outfielder last September and October.
A middle infielder by trade, Lux never looked comfortable in center field or left field. He slammed into the wall so hard and awkwardly one night that his teammates taped the outline of his body — like the chalk outline at a crime scene — onto the wall in Dodger Stadium.
“I think the outfield last year was a little bit of a grind,” Lux said. “Every game was a lot of anxiety running out there, just never really doing it and trying to grind through it and help the team anyway possible. But yeah, I think second base is a lot more comfortable.”
That was clearly evident Tuesday night when, with two on, one out and the Dodgers clinging to a 5-3 lead, Lux stabbed Myers’ shot toward the hole, spun 360 degrees around and fired to shortstop Trea Turner, who avoided the sliding Manny Machado and fired to first to complete an inning-ending double play.
“For me,” Roberts said, “that was the play of the game.”
Share