Advertisement
Share
Sports

Jake Cronenworth hits for his first cycle as San Diego Padres rout Washington Nationals 24-8

San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth celebrates in the dugout after his home run during the fifth inning July 16, 2021.
San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth celebrates in the dugout after his home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON —

Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres set a franchise record for runs in a 24-8 blowout of the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The Padres, who finished the first half by losing two of three to the Colorado Rockies, had 22 hits against seven Washington pitchers. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base in the bottom of the seventh.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Dodgers

Five observations about the Dodgers as they start the second half of the season

The Dodgers have issues with their rotation and the offense has been inconsistent. Still, they open play after the All-Star break only two games out of first.

Advertisement

Myers hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning and added a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Pham had four hits, including a homer, and scored five runs, and Jorge Mateo homered.

Padres starter Chris Paddack (5-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

Juan Soto had four hits, including two home runs, and Gerardo Parra had a three-run homer for Washington, which has lost five straight and 10 of 12.

Erick Fedde (4-7) allowed six runs in 1-1/3 innings.

Washington was without infielder Starlin Castro, who was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement