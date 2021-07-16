Jake Cronenworth hits for his first cycle as San Diego Padres rout Washington Nationals 24-8

Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres set a franchise record for runs in a 24-8 blowout of the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The Padres, who finished the first half by losing two of three to the Colorado Rockies, had 22 hits against seven Washington pitchers. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base in the bottom of the seventh.

Myers hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning and added a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Pham had four hits, including a homer, and scored five runs, and Jorge Mateo homered.

Padres starter Chris Paddack (5-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

Juan Soto had four hits, including two home runs, and Gerardo Parra had a three-run homer for Washington, which has lost five straight and 10 of 12.

Erick Fedde (4-7) allowed six runs in 1-1/3 innings.

Washington was without infielder Starlin Castro, who was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.