Photos: Dodgers season ends with 5-3 loss in Game 4 to the Padres

The Dodgers’ World Series hopes were dashed Saturday night in a season-ending loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series in San Diego.
Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.
Padres celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in game 4 of the NLDS.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
The Dodgers dugout can only watch during the ninth inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
San Diego Padres fans celebrate after the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in game 4 of the NLDS.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth celebrates after hitting the go-ahead two-run double during the seventh inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) misses a hit by Padres catcher Austin Nola in the 7th inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson dives for a liner hit by San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham in the 7th inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger heads to first after flying out during the eighth inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson dives to catch a ball hit by Padres designated hitter Brandon Drury during the fourth inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Field crew on the field during a rain delay before game 4.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)