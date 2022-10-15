Photos: Dodgers season ends with 5-3 loss in Game 4 to the Padres

The Dodgers’ World Series hopes were dashed Saturday night in a season-ending loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series in San Diego.

Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.

Padres celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in game 4 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Dodgers dugout can only watch during the ninth inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

San Diego Padres fans celebrate after the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in game 4 of the NLDS. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth celebrates after hitting the go-ahead two-run double during the seventh inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) misses a hit by Padres catcher Austin Nola in the 7th inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson dives for a liner hit by San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham in the 7th inning. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger heads to first after flying out during the eighth inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson dives to catch a ball hit by Padres designated hitter Brandon Drury during the fourth inning. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)