Dodgers

Photos: Dodgers season ends with 5-3 loss in Game 4 to the Padres

Dodgers catcher Will Smith can only watch as Padres' Juan Soto scores.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith can only watch as Padres’ Juan Soto scores on the go-ahead two-run double by Jake Cronenworth during the seventh inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Times Photography Staff
Share

The Dodgers’ World Series hopes were dashed Saturday night in a season-ending loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series in San Diego.

Here’s a look at some of the game’s more interesting moments, as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographers Wally Skalij and Robert Gauthier.

Padres celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in game 4.
Padres celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in game 4 of the NLDS.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Dodgers watches during the ninth inning.
The Dodgers dugout can only watch during the ninth inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
San Diego Padres fans celebrate after the Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in game 4 of the NLDS.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Padres Jake Cronenworth celebrates after hitting the go-ahead two-run double.
Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth celebrates after hitting the go-ahead two-run double during the seventh inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman misses a hit by Padres catcher Austin Nola in the 7th inning.
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) misses a hit by Padres catcher Austin Nola in the 7th inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson dives for a liner.
Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson dives for a liner hit by San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham in the 7th inning.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Cody Bellinger flies out.
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger heads to first after flying out during the eighth inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson dives to catch a ball.
Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson dives to catch a ball hit by Padres designated hitter Brandon Drury during the fourth inning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
S Field crew on the field during a rain delay.
Field crew on the field during a rain delay before game 4.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers
Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

More From the Los Angeles Times