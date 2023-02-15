Will Dodgers pick a closer, center fielder? Five spring-training story lines to watch

Exactly four months removed from their calamitous elimination in last year’s postseason, the Dodgers will begin a new trek that they hope will end differently come this October.

Despite significant roster turnover, questions at several key positions and the likely influx of a younger core over the course of 2023, the Dodgers still enter this new season with World Series expectations.

Both Baseball Prospectus and FanGraphs project the team to finish atop the National League West standings (the latter, albeit, in a tie with the San Diego Padres). Most oddsmakers give them the shortest odds of winning the NL pennant. And anything short of a championship is likely to feel like a failure for a franchise with just one World Series title from its 10-year-playoff streak.

“When you wear the Dodger uniform,” manager Dave Roberts said, “that’s the bar.”

With the team opening camp Wednesday in Arizona, here are five things to watch this spring.