Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: How to watch, start times and betting odds

What you need to know: The Dodgers, who won four out of six games in their season-opening homestand against Arizona and Colorado, start a seven-game trip Thursday in Phoenix against the Diamondbacks, whom they split four games with at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Dustin May (0-0) will make his second start for the Dodgers against right-hander Merrill Kelly (0-0). May pitched seven shutout innings last Friday night against the Diamondbacks, a game the Dodgers went on to lose by one run.

The Dodgers are averaging more than two home runs a game and lead the majors with 13. Catcher Will Smith has homered in three straight games and outfielder Jason Hayward has connected in two straight.

Infielders Miguel Vargas and Miguel Rojas are expected to be available for the series. Vargas missed action against Colorado because of an injured thumb and Rojas was sidelined with a minor groin injury.

After the four-game series in Arizona concludes Sunday, the Dodgers will travel to San Francisco for three against the Giants.