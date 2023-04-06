Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: How to watch, start times and betting odds

Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts walks with right fielder Jason Heyward, right, and center fielder Trayce Thompson.
Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts, center, walks back to the dugout with right fielder Jason Heyward, right, and center fielder Trayce Thompson after Betts made a catch and collided with Heyward during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By John Scheibe
What you need to know: The Dodgers, who won four out of six games in their season-opening homestand against Arizona and Colorado, start a seven-game trip Thursday in Phoenix against the Diamondbacks, whom they split four games with at Dodger Stadium.

Right-hander Dustin May (0-0) will make his second start for the Dodgers against right-hander Merrill Kelly (0-0). May pitched seven shutout innings last Friday night against the Diamondbacks, a game the Dodgers went on to lose by one run.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, hits a solo home run as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera.

Dodgers

Hernández: Will Smith too ‘vanilla’? Dodgers don’t care because he’s on a superstar path

Will Smith is off to a fantastic start for the Dodgers. While the catcher might come across as boring, his skill and loyalty have him on a path to stardom.

The Dodgers are averaging more than two home runs a game and lead the majors with 13. Catcher Will Smith has homered in three straight games and outfielder Jason Hayward has connected in two straight.

Infielders Miguel Vargas and Miguel Rojas are expected to be available for the series. Vargas missed action against Colorado because of an injured thumb and Rojas was sidelined with a minor groin injury.

After the four-game series in Arizona concludes Sunday, the Dodgers will travel to San Francisco for three against the Giants.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Radio: 570 AM (KLAC); 1020 AM (KTNQ) Spanish.

Betting odds and line: Dodgers -152, Arizona +128

