Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, start time and analysis

Wednesday recap: Dodgers relievers combine to shut out Shohei Ohtani and the Angels

Dave Roberts’ pregame media briefing was about to break up Wednesday when a Japanese reporter chimed in with a question that was as direct as the chalk line between home plate and first base in Angel Stadium.

“Do you want Shohei Ohtani?” the Dodgers manager was asked.

“I don’t think there’s a manager that wouldn’t love Shohei, but right now, he’s an Angel, so I want to get hits off him, and I want to get him out four times tonight,” Roberts said before the Freeway Series game. “And I can’t afford tampering charges.”

The Dodgers are expected to make a huge play for Ohtani in free agency, so much so that in a poll of 96 major leaguers conducted by the Athletic this week, 57.2% said they thought Ohtani would be playing for the Dodgers next season. The Angels ranked second at 11.4%.

Read more >>>