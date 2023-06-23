Advertisement
Dodgers

Dodgers vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan delivers against the San Francisco Giants on June 16.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers as they open a three-game series against the visiting Houston Astros on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Shohei Ohtani won’t tip his hand, but the Dodgers aren’t afraid to say they’re fans

Rob Manfred admits giving Astros immunity in sign-stealing scandal was ‘not my best decision’

Dodgers relievers combine to shut out Shohei Ohtani and the Angels

Wednesday recap: Dodgers relievers combine to shut out Shohei Ohtani and the Angels

By Mike DiGiovanna

Dave Roberts’ pregame media briefing was about to break up Wednesday when a Japanese reporter chimed in with a question that was as direct as the chalk line between home plate and first base in Angel Stadium.

“Do you want Shohei Ohtani?” the Dodgers manager was asked.

“I don’t think there’s a manager that wouldn’t love Shohei, but right now, he’s an Angel, so I want to get hits off him, and I want to get him out four times tonight,” Roberts said before the Freeway Series game. “And I can’t afford tampering charges.”

The Dodgers are expected to make a huge play for Ohtani in free agency, so much so that in a poll of 96 major leaguers conducted by the Athletic this week, 57.2% said they thought Ohtani would be playing for the Dodgers next season. The Angels ranked second at 11.4%.

Read more >>>

Dodgers TV schedule for remainder of regular season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers TV schedule for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. All times and broadcast/streaming options are subject to change.

