Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin may have surgery and is likely out for the season

Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin stands on the mound and looks to the dugout as manager Dave Roberts comes to take him out during the fourth inning of a game against the Marlins Friday.

As rough as Friday night was for Tony Gonsolin, who gave up a career-high 10 earned runs and five homers in 3 ⅓ innings of a blowout loss to the Miami Marlins, the morning after was even worse for the Dodgers right-hander.

Gonsolin was placed on the 15-day injured list because of right forearm inflammation before Saturday’s split doubleheader, and manager Dave Roberts said it is “unlikely” the 2022 All-Star will return this season.

“Coming off an All-Star season, you have certain expectations for the organization, for the player, so it’s disappointing,” Roberts said. “But some things are out of your control. It’s an injury.”

Gonsolin, who missed the last five weeks of the 2022 season because of a right forearm strain and the first four weeks of 2023 because of a left-ankle sprain, will undergo an MRI test this week that should reveal the extent of the injury.

Roberts had made vague references to Gonsolin “not being 100%” for several weeks, but it wasn’t until Friday night that he acknowledged for the first time publicly that Gonsolin has been dealing with an “arm issue” for the past four to six weeks.

The manager said the team’s medical staff assured him that Gonsolin would not do any further damage to his elbow by continuing to pitch,

“It’s been six weeks where he hasn’t felt great,” Roberts said. “So I do commend him wholeheartedly [for pitching through discomfort]. I think he’s gained the respect of the guys in the clubhouse, and he never made it an excuse.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.