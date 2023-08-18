Tony Gonsolin gives up five homers as Marlins derail Dodgers’ win streak

Miami’s Jorge Soler begins his trot after hitting one of his two homers off Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin, a solo shot in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

It was former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson who, in response to a question about Evander Holyfield’s fight plan before an upcoming bout, famously said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin entered the ring Friday night and took an immediate jab to the chin for the second straight start, when his second pitch of the game was driven 400 feet to right-center field for a home run by Miami designated hitter Jorge Soler.

But unlike last Sunday’s game, when Gonsolin responded to a first-pitch homer with six shutout innings, he did not have a plan to combat the Marlins after absorbing that blow.

Miami pounded the 29-year-old right-hander for 10 runs and eight hits — five of them home runs — in 3⅓ innings of an 11-3 victory in Chavez Ravine that left Gonsolin battered and bruised and the Dodgers’ 11-game winning streak in ruins.

Gonsolin, an All-Star last year, had not given up more than five earned runs or two home runs in any of his 70 starts, but he became the first Dodger to give up five homers in a game since Hall of Famer Don Sutton in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 7, 1993.

It all added up to a massive step backward for a pitcher who thought he had turned a corner in a highly disappointing, injury-plagued season with last Sunday’s win over the Colorado Rockies. Instead, Gonsolin fell to 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA and raised more questions about whether he is worthy of a playoff rotation spot.

The Dodgers responded to Soler’s salvo with a long ball of their own, Mookie Betts tying the score 1-1 with a 420-foot shot to center off Miami ace Sandy Alcantara in the bottom of the first, giving Betts a franchise-record 11 leadoff homers this season and 47 in his career.

Gonsolin retired the side in order in the second inning, but Soler led off the third by pulverizing a 93-mph fastball, sending his 32nd homer of the season 441 feet into the left-center pavilion for a 2-1 Marlins lead.

Miami’s Jake Burger hits a three-run home run off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin in the third inning Friday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Josh Bell walked with one out, Jazz Chisolm singled and Jake Burger drove a three-run homer — his 27th of the season — to center for a 5-1 lead. Jesus Sanchez singled with two outs, and Jacob Stallings capped the six-run outburst with a two-run homer to center for a 7-1 lead.

With a split doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent Gonsolin back to the mound for the fourth, hoping his starter could at least eat a few more innings to preserve the bullpen.

The Marlins foiled that plan when Soler led off with a walk, Luis Arráez doubled to right and Chisolm hit a towering drive just inside the right-field foul pole for a three-run homer and a 10-1 lead, prompting Roberts to pull Gonsolin in favor of right-hander Gus Varland.

Varland went 1⅔ innings for the Dodgers, giving up one run, left-hander Victor González threw two scoreless innings, left-hander Alex Vesia added a scoreless eighth, and shortstop Miguel Rojas made his second pitching appearance of the season, retiring the side in order in the ninth.

With the score so lopsided, Betts, first baseman Freddie Freeman and right fielder Jason Heyward all were pulled by the fifth inning.

Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner, gave up solo homers to Max Muncy — the 29th of the season for the Dodgers third baseman — in the fourth and James Outman (his 15th) in the fifth, the only other blemishes on a six-inning, three-run, seven-hit, six-strikeout start that improved the right-hander to 6-10 with a 4.11 ERA.