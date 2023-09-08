Advertisement
Dodgers

Mookie Betts likely won’t play this weekend vs. Nationals because of injury

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts throws to first during the third inning.
Dodgers star Mookie Betts throws to first base against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Betts left the clubhouse on crutches after Thursday’s win over the Marlins.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
WASHINGTON — 

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is unlikely to play this weekend in the team’s series against the Nationals, manager Dave Roberts told MLB Network radio on Friday. Betts left Thursday’s game early because of a left foot injury.

In his first at-bat Thursday, Betts fouled a ball off the inside of his foot. While he stayed in the game until the eighth inning — reaching base three times on a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch while also playing right field — he left the stadium on crutches, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Betts had an X-ray on Thursday night that came back negative. However, Roberts said the MVP candidate will get a CT scan in Washington on Friday and probably won’t be back until Monday at the earliest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

