Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 3: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers make lineup changes for do-or-die Game 3

Kiké Hernández sits in the dugout before a game against the Giants in September. Hernández will start in center field for the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Facing elimination, the Dodgers, after scoring four runs through the first two games of this NLDS, will field a different lineup for Wednesday’s Game 3.

Kiké Hernández will replace James Outman in center field and bat seventh. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, meanwhile, will move up in the batting order from fifth to third, switching with catcher Will Smith.

The Diamondbacks will have the same lineup they had in Game 2 against veteran right-hander Lance Lynn, who led the majors in home runs allowed and owns a 5.28 career postseason ERA.

Outman went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts and a walk at the plate over the first two games of the series. In the field, his blunder to start the series ignited the Diamondbacks’ sixth-run first inning against Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers preferred to have Outman in the lineup over Hernández because he hits left-handed and the Diamondbacks’ starters are right-handed. But his struggles were enough to make a change even with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt on the mound for Arizona.

Hernández entered Game 2 as a pinch-hitter. He delivered an RBI infield single and hit a hard lineout out off Arizona closer Paul Sewald in the ninth inning.

Martinez moves up in the order after going 2 for 3 with a home run and a walk in Game 2.