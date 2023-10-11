Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks NLDS Game 3: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers make lineup changes for do-or-die Game 3
Facing elimination, the Dodgers, after scoring four runs through the first two games of this NLDS, will field a different lineup for Wednesday’s Game 3.
Kiké Hernández will replace James Outman in center field and bat seventh. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, meanwhile, will move up in the batting order from fifth to third, switching with catcher Will Smith.
The Diamondbacks will have the same lineup they had in Game 2 against veteran right-hander Lance Lynn, who led the majors in home runs allowed and owns a 5.28 career postseason ERA.
Outman went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts and a walk at the plate over the first two games of the series. In the field, his blunder to start the series ignited the Diamondbacks’ sixth-run first inning against Clayton Kershaw.
The Dodgers preferred to have Outman in the lineup over Hernández because he hits left-handed and the Diamondbacks’ starters are right-handed. But his struggles were enough to make a change even with right-hander Brandon Pfaadt on the mound for Arizona.
Hernández entered Game 2 as a pinch-hitter. He delivered an RBI infield single and hit a hard lineout out off Arizona closer Paul Sewald in the ninth inning.
Martinez moves up in the order after going 2 for 3 with a home run and a walk in Game 2.
Dodgers collapsing for second straight postseason? Unbelievably, believe it
Two straight collapses, two straight years, too much to believe?
No, it’s happening. It’s really happening.
Debacle times two. Disaster squared.
Remember that first-round playoff wreck against the San Diego Padres last season? After a wretched Monday night at Chavez Ravine, these Dodgers are unbelievably careening toward the same inconceivable ditch.
Brusdar Graterol and the rest of Dodgers’ bullpen continue to offer hope
Brusdar Graterol had never pitched across three innings in any of his 181 big-league appearances over five seasons. Ryan Brasier had not thrown more than two innings in any of his 39 games with the Dodgers this season. Joe Kelly had not retired more than four batters in any of his 42 games this season.
But desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Dodgers were knee-deep in quicksand early in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Monday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks tagging starter Bobby Miller for three runs in the first inning and threatening again with two on and two outs in the second.
Manager Dave Roberts promised after Saturday night’s lopsided Game 1 loss that he would manage Game 2 “like it was Game 7,” so he sent out an immediate SOS to a bullpen that has been the strength of the pitching staff for 3½ months, with a major league-best 2.28 ERA since June 20.
What happened to Mookie Betts? Dodgers need a leader, not an 0-for-7 role player
There was a moment after the 4-2 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night when Mookie Betts actually sounded like a leader.
Betts and Freddie Freeman were a combined one for 13 in the best-of-five National League Division Series, which the Dodgers now trail two games to none. Betts acknowledged what was obvious, that he and Freeman had to produce.
“For me and Freddie, it’s kind of our role,” Betts said. “We’re not doing it. I take ownership in that. So we’ve just got to figure out a way, man. There’s no excuses.”
The more specific the questions, however, the less accountable Betts was.