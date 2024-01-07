All-star outfielder Teoscar Hernández agrees to a one-year deal with Dodgers

Teoscar Hernández follows through during an at-bat for the Seattle Mariners against the Angels on Sept. 12.

The Dodgers’ December spending spree has spilled into the New Year.

After doling out more than $1 billion on three star acquisitions last month, the Dodgers made another splash Sunday night by agreeing to a one-year, $23.5-million deal with free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández, a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly confirmed.

The deal, which was first reported by ESPN, gives the Dodgers the right-handed hitting outfielder they had coveted to complete their offseason. Hernández, 31, is an eight-year veteran and one-time all-star who has a career .261 batting average, .802 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 159 home runs.

The slugger is coming off a down season in 2023 with the Seattle Mariners, when he batted just .258 with a .741 OPS. However, that was still above league-average production, with Hernández collecting 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.

With the Dodgers — whose lineup was already bolstered by the addition of two-way star Shohei Ohtani — Hernández will be asked to fill another important role, giving the new-look Dodgers another new weapon at the plate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.