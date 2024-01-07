Advertisement
All-star outfielder Teoscar Hernández agrees to a one-year deal with Dodgers

Seattle Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez follows through in a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Teoscar Hernández follows through during an at-bat for the Seattle Mariners against the Angels on Sept. 12.
(Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
Jorge Castillo.
By Jack HarrisJorge Castillo
The Dodgers’ December spending spree has spilled into the New Year.

After doling out more than $1 billion on three star acquisitions last month, the Dodgers made another splash Sunday night by agreeing to a one-year, $23.5-million deal with free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández, a person with knowledge of the situation unauthorized to speak publicly confirmed.

The deal, which was first reported by ESPN, gives the Dodgers the right-handed hitting outfielder they had coveted to complete their offseason. Hernández, 31, is an eight-year veteran and one-time all-star who has a career .261 batting average, .802 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 159 home runs.

The slugger is coming off a down season in 2023 with the Seattle Mariners, when he batted just .258 with a .741 OPS. However, that was still above league-average production, with Hernández collecting 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.

With the Dodgers — whose lineup was already bolstered by the addition of two-way star Shohei Ohtani — Hernández will be asked to fill another important role, giving the new-look Dodgers another new weapon at the plate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

Jorge Castillo

Jorge Castillo is a sports enterprise reporter, with a focus on baseball, for the Los Angeles Times.

