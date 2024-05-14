Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers dominate the Giants

Eleven months ago, the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants looked like two franchises headed in somewhat different directions.

In June, a surging Giants team came to Dodger Stadium, swept a three-game series in dominant fashion, and jumped their intradivison rivals in the National League West — marking the clear nadir of the Dodgers’ slow start to 2023.

A year later, the clubs are still seemingly headed in opposite directions.

Only now, it’s the Dodgers who are cruising with a big division lead, and the Giants struggling to gain any traction, in danger of suffering through yet another wasted year in the shadow of their Southern California counterparts.

The Dodgers’ 10-2 blowout of the Giants on Tuesday at Oracle Park served as the latest example.

The Dodgers had more hits (13 to nine), fewer errors (none to the Giants’ two), a better starting pitching performance (thanks to a six-inning, one-run effort from Gavin Stone), significantly more production from their star players (highlighted by Shohei Ohtani’s 12th home run and three total hits), and even a more vocal presence in a split crowd of 33,575.

Going back to last year, the Dodgers (29-15) have won six straight games against the Giants (19-25). They have clinched four straight series in a suddenly one-sided rivalry. And, not even two months into this season, they are already 10 games clear of San Francisco in the standings.

Rarely in this series’ recent history has one club’s stock been so up, while the other’s has been so dreadfully down.

In almost every facet Tuesday, the Dodgers’ superiority over the Giants was pronounced.

Look at the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions.

The Giants saw their $54-million third baseman, Matt Chapman, go just one for four, dropping his batting average to .210; and their currently injured $42-million designated hitter, Jorge Soler, get drilled in the head during pregame batting practice by a ball that ricocheted off the hitting cage.

Ohtani, meanwhile, clobbered a fourth-inning home run just short of McCovey Cove in right field, added a single in the fifth and double in the seventh, and finished the night leading MLB in batting average (.361), extra-base hits (29) and OPS (1.107).

Or look at the clubs’ rookie starting pitchers.

Giants right-hander Keaton Winn was punished repeatedly for mistake pitches over the heart of the plate, giving up five runs in less than five innings.

Stone, on the other hand, continued his promising start to 2024, lowering his ERA to 3.27 by again inducing soft contact (he had only two strikeouts, but gave up just five hits) and working in and out of trouble.

The discrepancies didn’t end there.

The Dodgers got production from both their big stars (Mookie Betts also had two hits) and bottom-of-the-order depth (including a triple from Gavin Lux and doubles from James Outman and Miguel Rojas).

They got three stress-free innings from the underbelly of their banged-up bullpen, a group that continues to shine even without several key relievers.

And, as the Dodgers poured on four insurance runs in the ninth inning, chants of “Let’s Go Dodgers” rang out around the ballpark, with almost nothing but blue-and-white-clad spectators left populating the stands.