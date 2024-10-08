Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 3: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Fans were ejected, but no arrests were made during Game 2 at Dodger Stadium

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar speaks with an umpire during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Fans bounded onto the field, threw balls and water bottles at players and possibly took a few swings at one another at Dodger Stadium this weekend.

None of these antics, however, led to any arrests, according to police.

The Dodgers clinched a 7-5 win in their first game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but on Sunday they suffered a lopsided 10-2 defeat, tying the National League Division Series at one game apiece. The first team to win three games will advance to the National League Championship Series, while the other begins an extended vacation.

At least two fans were ejected from Saturday’s game after they made their way onto left field. Stadium security walked the men with their arms bound behind their backs as fans in the stands booed and jeered, according to video shared on social media.

Continue reading here