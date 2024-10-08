Dodgers vs. Padres in NLDS Game 3: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Fans were ejected, but no arrests were made during Game 2 at Dodger Stadium
Fans bounded onto the field, threw balls and water bottles at players and possibly took a few swings at one another at Dodger Stadium this weekend.
None of these antics, however, led to any arrests, according to police.
The Dodgers clinched a 7-5 win in their first game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but on Sunday they suffered a lopsided 10-2 defeat, tying the National League Division Series at one game apiece. The first team to win three games will advance to the National League Championship Series, while the other begins an extended vacation.
At least two fans were ejected from Saturday’s game after they made their way onto left field. Stadium security walked the men with their arms bound behind their backs as fans in the stands booed and jeered, according to video shared on social media.
‘Unsettling’: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts questions Manny Machado’s throw
SAN DIEGO — During Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday night, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado threw a ball toward the Dodgers dugout between innings that almost hit manager Dave Roberts.
Roberts told reporters Monday he didn’t notice the throw at the time but later saw a video of the incident, calling it “unsettling.”
“I don’t know his intent. I don’t want to speak for him,” Roberts said. “But I did see the video. And the ball was directed at me with something behind it.”
The sequence took place before the bottom of the sixth inning, after Dodgers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty struck out Machado the half-inning before and shouted expletives toward the Padres star on his way back to the dugout.
Dodgers vs. Padres: How to watch and betting odds for Game 3
The Dodgers continue the postseason Tuesday when they face the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Petco Park in San Diego. The game is scheduled to start at 6:08 p.m. PDT and will air on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.
Wednesday: Game 4 — Dodgers at San Diego, 6:08 p.m. | FS1
*Friday: Game 5 — San Diego at Dodgers | 5:08 p.m. | Fox
*—if necessary