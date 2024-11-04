Dodgers fans swarm to meet Walker Buehler and Kiké Hernández. Is this farewell?

Dodgers fans gather at the Raising Cane’s in Alhambra to see Kiké Hernandez on Monday.

Dodger mania was on full display Monday as fans, still riding high from the franchise’s eighth World Series victory, formed massive crowds to meet Kiki Hernández at Raising Cane’s in Alhambra and Walker Buehler at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Cerritos.

The meet-and-greets may be one of the last chances to see the two beloved players celebrating their World Series victory. Hernández’s contract with the team expired at the end of the season, while the Dodgers did not extend a $21-million qualifying offer to retain Buehler.

As free agents, they could still re-sign with the Dodgers — Buehler has expressed interest in remaining with the team. However, he and Hernández are now on the open market, and fans were quick to seize on the opportunity to meet the two players while they could.

People began gathering at Raising Cane’s at 1300 E. Valley Blvd. around 8 p.m. Sunday so they could be first in line when Hernández arrived at 10 a.m. Monday, according to KTLA. Meanwhile, Los Cerritos Community News reported that at 7 a.m. Monday a long line could already be seen wrapping around Dick’s Sporting Goods and stretching into another area of the Cerritos Mall in anticipation of Buehler’s 6 p.m. arrival.

Buehler has been with the Dodgers for the entirety of his seven-year career. After missing the 2023 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Buehler struggled during the 2024 regular season.

But during the postseason, Buehler delivered for the Dodgers. During World Series Game 3, he pitched five scoreless innings in the team’s 4-2 win against the New York Yankees, before closing out the series with his first career save in Game 5.

Prior to the World Series, Buehler said, “I would love to stay here for as long as they’ll have me” but hinted that the team’s decision on whether to extend him a one-year $21-million qualifying offer would serve as an early indicator on if he would return.

Fan favorite infielder-outfielder Hernández signed a one-year contract with the team after previously playing for the Dodgers from 2015 to 2020 then for the Boston Red Sox from 2021 to 2023. Hernández was also on the Dodgers’ 2020 championship team.

He celebrated this most recent victory by taking turns working the counter and drive-through window during an hourlong shift at Raising Cane’s on Monday.

Hernández was still hyped up on Friday’s parade when he rolled up to meet the masses of fans.

“Finally getting our parade is everything we imagined and more. The way the city showed up for us, it’s incredible. It’s really hard to put into words. … It’s all been a dream,” he told KTLA News at Raising Cane’s.

The versatile Hernández played in 86 postseason games for the Dodgers, hitting .278 with 15 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Hernández hit a key home run in Game 5 of the Dodgers National League Division Series win over San Diego and homered again in the National League Championship Series win over the New York Mets.

Times staff writer Tim Hubbard contributed to this report