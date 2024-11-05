Advertisement
Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani has surgery to fix torn labrum, expected to be ready for spring training

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani speaks at the celebration at Dodgers Stadium last week.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
By Jack Harris
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

SAN ANTONIO —  Turns out, Shohei Ohtani was playing through more than just a partially dislocated shoulder in the World Series.

As the Dodgers announced Tuesday, Ohtani also suffered a torn labrum when he injured his left shoulder sliding into second base in Game 2 of the Fall Classic. The slugger underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair the tear, the team said, and “is expected to be ready” for spring training in February.

While the Dodgers managed to defeat the New York Yankees in five games to win their second championship in five season last week, they had to do it with Ohtani playing through visible pain over the Series’ final three games.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA, Friday October 26, 2024 - Dodgers infielder Kike´Hernandez offers a gesture of support to pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto as he is finishes his start surrendering only one hit through the 7th inning against the New York Yankees in Game two of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers

‘Run it back.’ Will Dodgers keep roster core together for World Series defense?

Less than a week removed from winning the World Series, several Dodgers voiced their desire for the team to keep its core intact for next year.

Nov. 5, 2024

In Game 2, Ohtani jammed his left arm in the ground while sliding into second base on an unsuccessful stolen base attempt. And while he started each of the subsequent three games — at the time, the team only publicly described Ohtani’s injury as a shoulder subluxation — he went just one for 11 the rest of the way.

During those final three games, Ohtani was seen wincing in pain multiple times after swings, and held his left arm to his chest while running the bases.

The good news for the Dodgers is that Ohtani’s injury was to his non-throwing shoulder. Ohtani is expected to join the Dodgers starting rotation next year after being limited to hitting-only this season while recovering from a 2023 Tommy John revision.

More to Read

Dodgers
Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Dodgers

Advertisement