Join us for our Dodgers Debate live Christmas special Tuesday and submit a question now

The Dodgers won the World Series, but that’s the past.

We are looking to next year, discussing what the team needs Santa to bring it and what moves the team might make to try to repeat in 2025.

Join your favorite Dodgers beat writer, Jack Harris, along with your pals, columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández, as we celebrate the season and talk Dodgers baseball at noon PST Tuesday, Dec. 17. Our show will stream live at latimes.com.

But why wait? Use the form below to submit your questions about the Dodgers now.