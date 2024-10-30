Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series Game 5: Live updates, start time and odds

Hernández: Dodgers’ margin of error in World Series shrinks with Gerrit Cole in Game 5

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole held the Dodgers to one run over six innings in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.

This could become interesting. This could become scary, even.

Let’s not kid ourselves. This could become downright frightening for the Dodgers.

This World Series will have a fifth game, and starting for the New York Yankees on Wednesday night will be Gerrit Cole.

Jack Flaherty will start for the Dodgers.