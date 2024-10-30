Advertisement
Live World Series Game 5

Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series Game 5: Live updates, start time and odds

L.A. native Jack Flaherty starts for the Dodgers as they look to clinch a World Series title with a win over the New York Yankees in Game 5 on Wednesday.

By Jack Harris
 and Mike DiGiovanna
Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty delivers against the New York Mets.
Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Hernández: Dodgers’ margin of error in World Series shrinks with Gerrit Cole in Game 5

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 25, 2024: New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches in the first inning.
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole held the Dodgers to one run over six innings in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Dylan Hernández

NEW YORK —  This could become interesting. This could become scary, even.

Let’s not kid ourselves. This could become downright frightening for the Dodgers.

This World Series will have a fifth game, and starting for the New York Yankees on Wednesday night will be Gerrit Cole.

Jack Flaherty will start for the Dodgers.

Shaikin: Dave Roberts and Dodgers remain confident in their World Series pitching strategy

Jack Flaherty on the field during a game
Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty will start Game 5 of the World Series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Shaikin

NEW YORK —  The Dodgers trailed by one run, with four innings to go. Did the Dodgers consider using one of their top relievers?

“Doesn’t make sense,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The Dodgers trailed by two runs, with two innings to go. A bloop and a blast, as they say, and the Dodgers would have tied the game. Did the Dodgers consider using one of their top relievers?

“No,” Roberts said.

Dodgers can’t complete sweep as Yankees get off the mat in Game 4 to keep season alive

Austin Wells watches his solo home run
Yankees catcher Austin Wells watches his solo home run off Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack in the sixth inning Tuesday night.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

NEW YORK —  The Dodgers’ lack of pitching hasn’t hurt them often this postseason. But in the third inning Tuesday night, manager Dave Roberts stood in the dugout without many appealing options.

Not only were the Dodgers running their fourth bullpen game of the playoffs in Game 4 of the World Series, trying to sweep the New York Yankees to seal the franchise’s eighth championship, but they were doing it with more limitations than normal.

Dodgers vs. Yankees: How to watch and betting odds for Game 5

The Dodgers continue the postseason Wednesday when they face the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 5:08 p.m. PDT and will air on Fox and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts of the game will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español) in the Los Angeles area.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. If they win Wednesday, they’ll capture the eighth World Series title in franchise history.

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 5 of the World Series:

Here’s the TV schedule for the remaining games series if necessary (all times Pacific):

  • Game 6: Friday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes
  • Game 7: Saturday, 5:08 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox Deportes
