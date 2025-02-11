Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Arizona

- Share via
Dodgers draw a crowd as pitchers and catchers work out on first day
Plenty more to come from Camelback Ranch from Dodgers beat reporter Jack Harris and columnist Dylan Hernández, but this is the early look at the scene:
Dodgers bring back former GM Farhan Zaidi in a special advisor role
PHOENIX — A familiar face is returning to the Dodgers’ front office.
On Monday, the club brought back former general manager Farhan Zaidi in a special advisor role, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. In his new position, Zaidi will also assist team owner and chairman Mark Walter in the businessman’s other sports interests.
How will Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts look? 4 things to watch at Dodgers spring training
PHOENIX — Ninety-nine percent.
According to Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projection system, that is the Dodgers’ likelihood of making the playoffs this year. A whopping 99.4%, to be exact, before a single pitch has even been thrown.