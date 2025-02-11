Advertisement
Live Dodgers spring training

Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Arizona

Follow along for the latest news as the Dodgers open spring training at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix following their World Series-winning campaign.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani smiles during spring training in 2024.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers draw a crowd as pitchers and catchers work out on first day

Among those on hand at Camelback Ranch Tuesday was Hideki Kuiyama, who managed Japan to the WBC title in 2023.
Among those on hand at Camelback Ranch on Tuesday was Hideki Kuiyama, center, who managed Japan to the World Baseball Classic championship in 2023 with current Dodgers Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki on the roster.
(Darryl Webb / Associated Press)
By Ed Guzman

Plenty more to come from Camelback Ranch from Dodgers beat reporter Jack Harris and columnist Dylan Hernández, but this is the early look at the scene:

Dodgers bring back former GM Farhan Zaidi in a special advisor role

San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi speaks during the Major League Baseball.
Farhan Zaidi, the former San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations, is back in the Dodgers’ front office.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Jack Harris

PHOENIX — A familiar face is returning to the Dodgers’ front office.

On Monday, the club brought back former general manager Farhan Zaidi in a special advisor role, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. In his new position, Zaidi will also assist team owner and chairman Mark Walter in the businessman’s other sports interests.

Read the full story

How will Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts look? 4 things to watch at Dodgers spring training

Fans walk past a mural of Dodgers players during DodgerFest at Dodger Stadium earlier this month.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

PHOENIX — Ninety-nine percent.

According to Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projection system, that is the Dodgers’ likelihood of making the playoffs this year. A whopping 99.4%, to be exact, before a single pitch has even been thrown.

Read the full story
