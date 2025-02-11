Dodgers spring training live updates: Latest news and analysis from Arizona

Dodgers bring back former GM Farhan Zaidi in a special advisor role

Farhan Zaidi, the former San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations, is back in the Dodgers’ front office.

A familiar face is returning to the Dodgers’ front office.

On Monday, the club brought back former general manager Farhan Zaidi in a special advisor role, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. In his new position, Zaidi will also assist team owner and chairman Mark Walter in the businessman’s other sports interests.