Carl Gunnarsson’s goal in OT lifts Blues over the Bruins in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

This was heavy hockey at its most weighty and meaningful, a display of guts and grit, of fearless shot-blocking and resourcefulness. The Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues went at each other like prize fighters Wednesday night, jabbing and feinting and looking for any opening they could find in their opponent’s defenses. There weren’t many, fitting for a Stanley Cup Final matchup of teams that are so close in will and every other significant area.
Finally, defenseman Carl Gunnarsson’s goal 3 minutes 51 seconds into overtime — scored with a delayed penalty pending against the Bruins — lifted the Blues to a 3-2 victory at TD Garden and a split of the first two games. Game 3 will be played on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Gunnarsson had hit the post with less than two minutes left in the third period.
The goal gave the Blues their first victory in 14 games in four appearances in the Cup Final. They previously reached the Final in 1968, 1969, and 1970 but were swept each time and then lost Game 1 here on Monday.
Historically, teams that have won Game 2 have gone on to hoist the Stanley Cup 74.7 % of the time since the Final went to the best-of-seven format in 1939 (59 of 79 series).
The Bruins were down to five defensemen after Matt Grzelcyk was hit from behind and into the end boards by Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist late in the first period. The Bruins didn’t disclose the nature of his injury, but he appeared to have been stunned by the impact and needed help leaving the ice. Sundqvist was given a boarding penalty.
The Bruins got the game’s first power play — and first power-play goal. With Blues forward Sammy Blais serving a penalty for goaltender interference, the Bruins controlled play in the Blues’ zone. Jake DeBrusk, deep on the left side, found Charlie Coyle in the slot and Coyle’s quick shot from one knee got past goaltender Jordan Binnington at 4:44.
The Blues pulled even at 9:37, when a shot by Robert Bortuzzo caromed off Grzelcyk’s stick and past Rask but the Bruins regained the lead 40 seconds later, after the Blues missed several clearing attempts and Sean Kuraly fed Joakim Nordstrom for a backhander that slid beneath Binnington’s pads.
The loose play at both ends continued, and the Blues made it 2-2 at 14:55. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made a save on the initial shot, by Jaden Schwartz, but he couldn’t control the rebound. Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara blocked Vladimir Tarasenko’s first shot at Rask but Tarasenko potted the rebound for his 10th playoff goal. Tarasenko has recorded a point in eight straight games.
A frantic first period was followed by a second period that featured no goals. The Blues dominated play in the early going — the Bruins weren’t credited with a shot on goal until they’d played more than six minutes — and St. Louis finished the period with a 24-14 edge in shots.
Tarasenko missed several shifts in the second period, apparently with a skate problem. But the Blues were still able to dominate the second period and parts of the third. When fans at TD Garden began singing the Bon Jovi song “Livin’ on a Prayer,” late in the third period, as they often do here, it was especially appropriate since it described what the Bruins were forced to do without Grzelcyk, a valuable member of their superbly balanced defense corps.