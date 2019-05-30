Carl Gunnarsson’s goal in OT lifts Blues over the Bruins in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Tarasenko missed several shifts in the second period, apparently with a skate problem. But the Blues were still able to dominate the second period and parts of the third. When fans at TD Garden began singing the Bon Jovi song “Livin’ on a Prayer,” late in the third period, as they often do here, it was especially appropriate since it described what the Bruins were forced to do without Grzelcyk, a valuable member of their superbly balanced defense corps.