Ducks injury report: Ryan Miller out about 6 weeks; no timetable for Rickard Rakell's return

The Ducks’ short run of good health has come to a screeching halt.
Backup goaltender Ryan Miller exited Sunday’s shootout win during the third period. The Ducks announced Tuesday he suffered a sprained MCL and will be out about six weeks. He’ll be reevaluated in two weeks.
The Ducks claimed Chad Johnson off waivers from the St. Louis Blues in a corresponding move. He’s struggled this season: The goalie is 2-6-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .884 save percentage in 10 games.
More alarming: the status of Rickard Rakell. The Ducks revealed there’s no timetable for his return.
Rakell, the Ducks’ lone All Star last season, has been sidelined the last two games with a sprained ankle.
The top-line winger led the Ducks last campaign with 34 goals. The Swede has five goals (20 points) in 30 games.
The Ducks have grabbed victories in eight of their last 10 games.