Brandon Montour is drawing plenty of attention as the Ducks' latest impressive young defenseman

Montour became the first NHL defenseman to record four points in the third period of a game in nearly 12 years and first defenseman to score four points in any period in more than five years. He also tied a club record for points in a period that’s shared by three other players and is the only defenseman in that group. He was credited with a team-high three blocked shots and a club record-tying plus-five defensive rating, but his feats were overshadowed by Ondrej Kase’s hat trick as the Ducks won for the seventh time in eight games.