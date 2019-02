Ducks fall in 'frustrating' finish at Edmonton

NOTES: It was the third of four meetings between the teams this season, with each taking one of the previous games. McDavid was serving the first of a two-game suspension for a hit to the head of New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy on Thursday. With veteran Ryan Getzlaf out of the lineup with an upper-body injury, rookie Sam Steel moved into the lineup at forward for the Ducks. Boyle was making just his third NHL start in the Anaheim net. Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler played in his 600th NHL game.