Ducks sign goalie Ryan Miller to a contract extension

The Ducks signed goalie Ryan Miller to a one-year contract extension worth $1.1 million. Miller, the all-time leader among U.S.-born goalies with 378 wins, will return as a reliable veteran presence behind John Gibson. He appeared in 20 games last season and was a much-needed backup when Gibson was unavailable because of injury. Next season will be his 17th in the NHL.
“Here’s to one more good year in the sun!” Miller wrote on his Twitter account, a reference to a line from the film “Major League.”
The Ducks also signed Korbinian Holzer and Derek Grant to one-year extensions.
Rule changes
The NHL announced rules changes to coaches’ challenges and its video replay system. In addition to challenges on offside and goalie interference, coaches can challenge missed stoppages of play in the offensive zone leading to a goal, such as a hand pass or a puck shot into the spectator netting. A failed challenge in any of the three categories will result in a minor penalty.
Referees will be required to conduct an on-ice video review for all major and match penalties, not including fighting, to confirm the penalty or reduce the penalty to a minor. They cannot rescind the called penalty. Referees will also be able to do on-ice video reviews of double-minor high sticking penalties.
Among other rules changes, a player whose helmet comes off during play must exit the ice or retrieve and replace his helmet.