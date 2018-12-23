Linus Ullmark makes 36 saves, Sabres shut out Ducks 3-0

Linus Ullmark made 36 saves and the Buffalo Sabres got goals from Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner in beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-0 on Saturday night.
Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher early in the third period. It was unclear what happened to the 76-year-old Jeanneret, who opened the broadcast dressed in a red Santa Claus suit and a white beard. He has been the team's play-by-play man since 1971 — the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history.
Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart each had two assists and Connor Sheary added an empty-net goal as Buffalo snapped a two-game skid in the second game of a back-to-back.
The Ducks finished a five-game road trip with their third consecutive loss following a 9-0-1 stretch. John Gibson stopped 21 shots.
Skinner scored his 26th of the season to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead with 8:35 remaining. Skinner maneuvered around Ducks defenseman Pontus Aberg to the right edge of the crease and lifted a backhand over Gibson's glove into the far corner of the net
Buffalo took a 1-0 lead late in the first on a power-play goal from Dahlin, the 18-year-old defenseman selected first overall by Buffalo in this year's draft.
Dahlin received a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen at the top of the right circle and launched a wrist shot over Gibson's glove and inside the near post for his fourth of the season. The goal ended an 0-for-9 drought on the power play for the Sabres.
Gibson stopped 15 shots in the second period to keep the Ducks within a goal. His best sequence came when he denied Skinner on a partial breakaway and then slid over to make a glove save on Eichel's point-blank shot off the rebound.
The Ducks made a push in the third period, but Ullmark made 15 saves and the Sabres killed three penalties.