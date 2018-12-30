Advertisement

Up next for the Ducks: Monday vs. Tampa Bay

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Dec 30, 2018 | 1:20 PM
Ducks goaltender John Gibson blocks a shot against the Arizona Coyotes on Dec. 29. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

When: 5 p.m. PST Monday

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830

Update: The Ducks built three two-goal leads Saturday against Arizona, but lost 5-4 in overtime, extending their losing streak to five (0-4-1). “My disappointment is, and I told them that, we thought we could play a Harlem Globetrotters style of hockey and we tried to put that on display, and that doesn’t work for our group,” coach Randy Carlyle said after the game. “We were guilty of trying to be too cute in the second period. We didn’t play the simple grind game that was required. … It cost us a point tonight.” Tampa Bay (30-7-2) is 12-0-1 in December and has scored at least four goals in nine consecutive games.

