Up next for the Ducks: Monday vs. Tampa Bay

Update: The Ducks built three two-goal leads Saturday against Arizona, but lost 5-4 in overtime, extending their losing streak to five (0-4-1). “My disappointment is, and I told them that, we thought we could play a Harlem Globetrotters style of hockey and we tried to put that on display, and that doesn’t work for our group,” coach Randy Carlyle said after the game. “We were guilty of trying to be too cute in the second period. We didn’t play the simple grind game that was required. … It cost us a point tonight.” Tampa Bay (30-7-2) is 12-0-1 in December and has scored at least four goals in nine consecutive games.