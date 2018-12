Update: During their five-game winning streak, the Ducks have outscored their opponents 10-0 in the third period and overtime. The Ducks beat the Hurricanes 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 30 at Carolina. Ryan Getzlaf scored 1:15 into the extra session after Pontus Aberg tied the score for Anaheim with 3:50 left in the third period. Carolina center Jordan Staal is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion Wednesday against San Jose.