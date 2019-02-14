Up next for the Ducks: Friday vs. Boston

Update: With his 35-save effort Wednesday in the Ducks’ 1-0 win over Vancouver, Kevin Boyle became the first goaltender age 26 or older to record a shutout in his first NHL start in 33 years. New Jersey’s Sam St. Laurent was 27 when he shut out St. Louis on March 27, 1986. David Pastrnak, who leads the Bruins with 31 goals, is out at least two weeks with a thumb injury. Pastrnak had a goal and two assists in the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Ducks in Boston on Dec. 20. That was the Ducks’ first loss to Boston since Oct. 31, 2013, a streak of nine games.