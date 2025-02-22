Ducks defeat Bruins in overtime after John Gibson exits with injury

Ducks players celebrate after defeating the Boston Bruins in overtime 3-2 for their fourth consecutive win Saturday.

Leo Carlsson scored with 1:21 left in overtime to give the Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night and extend their winning streak to four straight games.

Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano also scored for Anaheim. Ducks goalie John Gibson, a topic of trade talks, stopped 19 shots before leaving after two periods with an unspecified upper-body injury; Lukas Dostal made 10 saves after replacing him.

Anaheim led 2-0 before Elias Lindholm scored on a five-on-three power play after back-to-back tripping penalties — both drawn by David Pastrnak. With goalie Jeremy Swayman pulled for an extra skater, Morgan Geekie tied it 2-2 with 1:11 left in regulation on a slap shot from the left circle.

The on-ice official ruled that Lindholm interfered with the goalie in the seconds before the puck went in, taking the goal off the board; a few fans threw trash onto the ice, drawing a plea from the public address announcer to stop.

But the Bruins then successfully challenged the call, sending the game into overtime.

Swayman stopped 26 shots.

Takeaways

Ducks: Gibson’s status will be the question as the Ducks try to get him healthy enough to draw offers before the March 7 trade deadline.

Bruins: Have lost three in a row and five of their last seven games. Charlie McAvoy remained out with a shoulder injury and infection that he picked up in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Key moment: Bruins captain Brad Marchand received an ovation during a first-period break to acknowledge his contributions to Team Canada’s victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday night in the same building.

Key stat: The Ducks didn’t let the two-week break cool them off, winning for the seventh time in their last eight games to climb above .500 for the first time in four months.

Up next: The Ducks visit Detroit on Sunday and Boston hosts Toronto on Tuesday night.

