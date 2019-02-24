Up next for the Ducks: Monday at Vancouver

Update: The Ducks are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The Ducks thought they had tied the score in the final minute on a Corey Perry goal but it was waved off after a video replay upheld a goalie interference call on Adam Henrique. Center Sam Steel was recalled by the Ducks before Saturday’s game as Ryan Getzlaf remains out with an upper-body injury. The Canucks have lost three in a row and five of its last six. Rookie Elias Pettersson, the Calder Trophy favorite, has 26 goals and 54 points in 51 games.