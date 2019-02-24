Kings and Ducks will play important role in NHL trade deadline

The Kings made their rebuilding intentions known the last few weeks by trading top-notch defenseman Jake Muzzin and impending free-agent forwards Carl Hagelin and Nate Thompson, in each case getting prospects and/or draft picks. General manager Rob Blake has spoken to winger Ilya Kovalchuk and his representatives, and it’s possible Kovalchuk will waive his no-move clause and agree to be traded. The Kings likely wouldn’t get much, but they’d gain by getting younger and adding salary-cap space for free agency. Veteran defenseman Alec Martinez has trade value but his experience might be more important to the Kings than anything they’d get for him now. Jeff Carter, the ultimate successful pre-deadline acquisition in 2012, has lost his speed and isn’t a scoring threat anymore. He has drawn some trade interest but at 34 and with three more seasons at $5.27 million each on his contract, he wouldn’t bring much back.