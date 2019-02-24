Kings and Ducks will play important role in NHL trade deadline

The Kings and Ducks are destined to miss the playoffs, but both could play a role in other teams’ postseason runs by being active before the NHL trade deadline. The cutoff for trades to be completed is noon Pacific time Monday, though late deals often delay the announcement of transactions for several hours.
The Kings made their rebuilding intentions known the last few weeks by trading top-notch defenseman Jake Muzzin and impending free-agent forwards Carl Hagelin and Nate Thompson, in each case getting prospects and/or draft picks. General manager Rob Blake has spoken to winger Ilya Kovalchuk and his representatives, and it’s possible Kovalchuk will waive his no-move clause and agree to be traded. The Kings likely wouldn’t get much, but they’d gain by getting younger and adding salary-cap space for free agency. Veteran defenseman Alec Martinez has trade value but his experience might be more important to the Kings than anything they’d get for him now. Jeff Carter, the ultimate successful pre-deadline acquisition in 2012, has lost his speed and isn’t a scoring threat anymore. He has drawn some trade interest but at 34 and with three more seasons at $5.27 million each on his contract, he wouldn’t bring much back.
The Ducks, who self-destructed by losing 19 of 21 games from mid-December through mid-February, must retool but don’t need a full rebuild. General manager Bob Murray has gotten an up-close look at players since he took over the coaching job from Randy Carlyle on Feb. 10, and he can use those insights now. He’s probably stuck with the long-term contracts of aging forwards Ryan Kesler, Ryan Getzlaf, and Corey Perry, who all have no-move clauses, but he might be able to part with goaltender Ryan Miller, who has a modified no-trade clause and submitted a six-team list of acceptable destinations according to capfriendly.com. John Gibson’s imminent return from an injury lends credence to that possibility. The Ducks will try to do heavier lifting this summer to clear roster and cap space for their talented kids.
Elsewhere, one big card was played on Friday. Ottawa traded forward Matt Duchene and his expiring contract to the going-all-in Columbus Blue Jackets for two forward prospects, a top-three lottery-protected 2019 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2020 first-round pick, and the Senators likely aren’t done after sitting forwards Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel the last two games to protect them from injury before a trade. The Blue Jackets, who must decide whether to trade impending free agents Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin, are playing both players. Panarin’s absence on Thursday fueled speculation he was gone, but coach John Tortorella explained in overly graphic terms that the Russian forward merely was ill. Sure enough, Panarin returned Friday.
Sitting players in advance of trades became a thing. After keeping forward Marcus Johansson and defenseman Ben Lovejoy out on Thursday, the New Jersey Devils sent Lovejoy to Dallas on Saturday for Connor Carrick and a third-round pick. The New York Rangers scratched forwards Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes and defenseman Adam McQuaid on Saturday, with Zuccarello drawing wide interest.
Trade rumors often center on marquee players but a big name doesn’t guarantee a big impact. The supposed prizes at the deadline a year ago were forward Rick Nash, who went from the Rangers to Boston, center Derick Brassard, who landed in Pittsburgh in a three-way trade that also involved Ottawa and Vegas, and center Paul Stastny, who went from St. Louis to the Winnipeg Jets. Nash suffered a concussion and played 11 regular-season games and 12 playoff games before becoming a free agent; he announced his retirement in January. Brassard didn’t fit with the Penguins and scored 12 goals in 54 games over parts of two seasons before Pittsburgh traded him to Florida. He sat on Saturday in anticipation of being moved again. Stastny, acquired for depth at the price of a first-round draft pick, left as a free agent and signed with Vegas, which had eliminated Winnipeg in the West finals.
Two strategic trades made in recent weeks might turn out to be more vital than any headline-grabbing moves. The Bruins added size, depth and versatility to a mature team by acquiring Charlie Coyle from Minnesota for prospect Ryan Donato and a fifth-round pick, hoping Boston-area native Coyle can play center or the wing. The defending champion Washington Capitals, aware that depth is essential to a long run, acquired right-handed-shooting defenseman Nick Jensen and a fifth-round pick from Detroit for defenseman Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round pick. Bowey wasn’t able to win a regular spot but Jensen was averaging nearly 21 minutes per game for the Red Wings. The Capitals signed him to a four-year, $10-million extension so they wouldn’t lose him to free agency.
The speculation leading up to the deadline is often more exciting than the actual deals, and good luck to the Canadian TV folks who must fill airtime during daylong shows dedicated to micro-analyzing every move. For fans of the Kings and the Ducks, the deadline represents an unhappy but necessary step in returning toward respectability.