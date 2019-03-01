Up next for the Ducks: Friday vs. Vegas

Update: The Ducks are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Patrick Kane scored the decisive goal with 16 seconds left in the third period to hand the Ducks their fourth consecutive loss. Alex DeBrincat tied the score with 4:54 left in the third period. Vegas broke a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory over Dallas. Newly acquired front-line forward Mark Stone made his debut in the Golden Knights’ victory but did not have a point. Alex Tuch leads all Vegas points scorers with 16 goals and 43 points in 56 games.