Ducks acquire forward Daniel Sprong from Penguins

The Ducks have added some potential scoring punch to the lineup.
The club completed a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, acquiring promising forward Daniel Sprong in exchange for rookie defenseman Marcus Pettersson.
Sprong, 21, has played in 42 NHL games over three seasons with the Penguins. He’s yet to prove he can score regularly at the NHL level, but he was an elite goal scorer in junior hockey.
The Netherlands native is known as a smooth-skating right winger with impressive vision. Those attributes made him a second-round pick in 2015 (Pettersson was drafted in the same round a year earlier.)
Sprong did not score in 16 games this season with the Penguins.
The Ducks’ offense is ranked 30th in the 31-team league.. They did, however, score a season-high six goals in a come-from-behind victory against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
Pettersson never lived up to his potential in Anaheim. The 22-year-old Swede was continually muscled off the puck.
With Hampus Lindholm back in the lineup and rookie Josh Mahura playing impressively, Pettersson became expendable.
The Ducks, who have won four in a row, host the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.