Ducks ship Andrew Cogliano to Dallas Stars in exchange for Devin Shore

With the Ducks mired in a franchise-record 11-game losing streak, changes were bound to happen.
The first domino fell Monday. The Ducks shipped winger Andrew Cogliano to the Dallas Stars in exchange for center Devin Shore.
Cogliano possessed the NHL's longest-active game streak at 830 contests until a suspension ended it last season. It was the fourth-longest streak in NHL history. He appeared in 584 games with the Ducks over eight seasons.
Cogliano became a fan favorite in Anaheim for his commitment to playing and his gritty, persistent forecheck. The diminutive 31-year-old was also a force on the penalty kill (his 16 shorthanded goals are a franchise record).
Together with Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg, he formed a shutdown line that Randy Carlyle employed against the opposing team's best unit.
But this season he struggled to generate scoring chances. He has just 11 points in 46 games this campaign, and the offense-starved Ducks need help fast.
Shore brings youth to Anaheim and the ability to play center. The 24-year-old was selected in the second round by the Stars in 2012, and went on to play in 209 games with the club.
Like Cogliano, Shore has been reliable. He appeared in all 82 games in each of the last two seasons. He has 17 points in 42 games this season.