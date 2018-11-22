What we learned from the Ducks' 4-3 victory over the Canucks

The Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Honda Center. They've now collected points in three consecutive games and are showing signs of life.
Here's what we learned:
Ryan Getzlaf racks up points no matter the situation, but he's scoring more goals this season
The captain hasn't eclipsed 15 goals in any of the last three campaigns, but he's already up to six in 17 games after an unassisted goal on Wednesday.
The All-Star center has always been capable of scoring goals in bunches, but instead usually elects to create plays for others; his vision is among the best in the game. This season, he's shooting the puck more, something fans have begged to see for years.
"You need your big guys to step up," coach Randy Carlyle said. "We need more people taking that mantra on. Getzy is our captain. You see on the stat sheet, he’s leading our offense night in, night out by scoring.
"He’s not really been known over the [years] as a big scorer – more of a point guy who can create. But right now he’s doing what we ask of him, and we’re looking for some other people to join that wagon train."
Adam Henrique is another center the Ducks are looking for more scoring from, and he delivered with a dazzling short-side, top shelf goal in the third period
He scored 20 goals in 57 games with the Ducks last season after coming over in a trade from the New Jersey Devils.
The 28-year-old notched his fifth goal of the season against the Canucks; the Ducks need more where that from to lift their 30th-ranked offense out of the doldrums (only the Kings have fewer goals scored per game).
"It’s getting there," Henrique said of the offense.
The Ducks are averaging just 2.17 goals per game, but have now scored three or more in two straight.
"Over the past little while, we’ve been getting opportunities,” Henrique said. “Just hasn’t gone our way. We did a good job sticking with it."
Andrew Cogliano can't bury his breakaway opportunities
The 31-year-old winger is good at creating those chances, especially on the penalty kill, but more often than not, the puck is shot right at the goalie's leg pads.
That same scenario played out again Wednesday after Cogliano broke loose one-on-one against Jacob Markstrom, only for the Canucks goalie to easily swat the puck away.
It's those kind of opportunities this offensive-starved team must finish. There were other missed chances. Ondrej Kase stole the puck in the offensive zone and fed Jakob Silfverberg, whose shot hit the post.
Later on, Rickard Rakell was alone in the left circle staring at a wide-open net, and instead of pulling the trigger on the shot, he hesitated, corralled the puck and elected for a wrist shot that was gobbled up.