Ducks sign Jakob Silfverberg to five-year extension worth $5.25 million per season

The Ducks signed right wing Jakob Silfverberg to a five-year extension that has an average annual value of $5.25 million per season.
The new agreement, which was announced Saturday, will start next season and carry him through the 2023-24 season.
“He's the kind of player I like to have on the hockey team,” said general manager and interim coach Bob Murray. “He's a 200-foot player who doesn't cheat you in any respect. He's been very impressive with his leadership abilities. Very impressive. He doesn't like to lose. He doesn't accept losing.”
The 28-year-old Swede leads the Ducks this season with 16 goals. He also leads the team in shorthanded goals with two and ranks third in power-play goals with three. He ranks fifth in points with 24 in 56 games.
For his NHL career, he has 109 goals and 233 points in 475 games with Ottawa and the Ducks. The Ducks acquired him from the Senators in 2013.
Silfverberg represented his homeland at the 2014 Olympic Games, where he won a silver medal, the world championships (silver in 2011) and world junior championships (bronze in 2010).