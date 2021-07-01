What made Fernando Valenzuela’s screwball so unhittable | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 7

Only a handful of pitchers in major league history have thrown the screwball with regularity. Even fewer have mastered the pitch. But after the Dodgers’ Bobby Castillo taught Fernando Valenzuela how to throw the screwball in the winter of 1979, he went from a minor league prospect to a big leaguer in less than a year. Valenzuela would confound batters with the pitch throughout his 17-year career in the big leagues. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High School baseball coach Tom Dill and former minor league pitcher Josh Goossen-Brown demonstrate what made Valenzuela’s screwball so great.