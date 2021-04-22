The Unknown Dodgers Prospect | Fernandomania @ 40 Ep. 2
Episode 2 starts in Mexico, specifically, Etchohuaquila. This is where Fernando Valenzuela’s humble roots began. He starts his baseball career at 16 years old and quickly makes a name for himself. Valenzuela and guests discuss his desire to succeed as a professional ballplayer, the birth of his devastating screwball and his remarkable debut with the Dodgers in late 1980.
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN’s “The Marinovich Project.”