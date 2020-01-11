5 Images
Jim Harrick
Jim Harrick, who coached UCLA to the NCCA title in 1995, is an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge.
Cal State Northridge assistant men’s basketball coach Jim Harrick, right, watches from the bench with head coach Mark Gottfried during a game against Long Beach State on Jan. 8 at the Matadome. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Cal State Northridge assistant men’s basketball coach Jim Harrick looks up at the scoreboard during a game against Long Beach State on Jan. 8 at the Matadome. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Cal State Northridge assistant men’s basketball coach Jim Harrick stands for the national anthem prior to a game against Long Beach State on Jan. 8 at the Matadome. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Cal State Northridge assistant coach Jim Harrick, center, catches up with old friends prior to a game against Long Beach State on Jan. 8 at the Matadome. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Cal State Northridge assistant men’s basketball coach Jim Harrick shouts at players from the bench during a game against Long Beach State on Jan. 8 at the Matadome. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
1/5