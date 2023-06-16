Photos: U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club
Check out some of the 2023 U.S. Open’s biggest moments, featuring top golf players Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Jason Day.
Tony Finau hits out of a greenside bunker on the 16th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Ricky Fowler consults with his caddie before hitting out of the sandy rough on the ninth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Despite the gloomy weather, spectators walk along the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club during the first round of the U.S. Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Jason Day hits out of a greenside bunker on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Ricky Fowler walks on a bridge to the ninth green during the first round of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. Fowler shared the lead with Xander Schauffele after the first round following a stellar eight-under-par 62. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Ricky Fowler hits out of the rough on the ninth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Golfers Gary Woodland, Corey Connors and Adam Scott check the slope of the green and their putting lines on the 14th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Ricky Fowler, left, walks with Jason Day to the seventh green during the first round of the U.S. Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Brooks Koepka, left, and Rory McIlroy walk up to the ninth green during the first round of the U.S. Open. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
An excited golf fan tries to get an autograph from Xander Schauffele as he walks to the 17th tee box during a practice round at Los Angeles Country Club on June 14. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Golfers line up their putts on the 11th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
June gloom shrouds the downtown L.A. skyline as the first round of the U.S. Open gets underway at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
With the downtown L.A. skyline in the background, Rory McIlroy walks along the 14th fairway during the first round of the U.S. Open on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Spectators walk the course near a grandstand during the first round of the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on June 15. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Golf fans watch Rory McIlroy putt on the second hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on June 14. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Golf fans cross a bridge over Wilshire Boulevard to exit the course after attending a practice round for the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club on June 14. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)