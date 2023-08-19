Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:
CITY SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Arleta 57, Canoga Park 0
Gardena 30, Bell 0
Chatsworth 48, Monroe 22
Cleveland 49, Granada Hills Kennedy 28
Crenshaw 41, Westchester 0
Wilmington Banning 44, Dorsey 14
Franklin 35, Granada Hills 28
Lincoln 30, South Gate 0
Panorama 38, Los Angeles 6
Los Angeles Jordan 15, Contreras 0
Angelou 23, Los Angeles Marshall 6
Los Angeles Wilson 44, Bernstein 38
Manual Arts 28, Locke 6
Van Nuys 28, Mendez 21
Palisades 29, El Camino Real 0
Fairfax 36, Reseda 0
San Fernando 45, Grant 20
South East 29, Maywood CES 15
Venice 27, Los Angeles Roosevelt 12
Verdugo Hills 52, Roybal 6
Chavez 56, View Park 6.
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
South El Monte 35, Alhambra 13
Laguna Hills 31, Aliso Niguel 13
West Covina 40, Alta Loma 3
Garden Grove Santiago 22, Anaheim 20
Crean Lutheran 40, Anaheim Canyon 21
Oak Hills 42, Aquinas 15
San Marino 27, Arcadia 13
Kaiser 42, Arroyo 7
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 56, Azusa 0
Hesperia 34, Barstow 20
Bassett 29, Glenn 28
Bonita 56, Monrovia 21
Brentwood 27, Antelope Valley 0
Oak Park 27, Buena 13
Dos Pueblos 36, Burbank 35
Santa Monica 28, Calabasas 21
Covina 42, California 0
California Military 15, Anza Hamilton 14
Ventura 35, Camarillo 7
Carter 33, La Sierra 6
Adelanto 30, Castaic 21
Cerritos 14, Buena Park 7
El Dorado 49, Cerritos Valley Christian 6
Oaks Christian 55, Chaminade 28
San Clemente 20, Chaparral 10
Redlands 42, Citrus Hill 0
Ayala 35, Colony 28
Yucaipa 59, Santiago 14
Corona del Mar 34, Downey 23
Damien 31, Yorba Linda 21
Dana Hills 31, Irvine University 7
Desert Hot Springs 56, Rubidoux 8
Diamond Ranch 14, Claremont 7
Dominguez 56, Compton Centennial 6
La Mesa Helix 38, Huntington Beach Edison 34
Eisenhower 28, Serrano 14
El Rancho 38, Don Lugo 35
San Bernardino 38, Fontana 14 (OT)
San Dimas 14, Fullerton 12
Bellflower 27, Garden Grove 22
Glendale 29, Duarte 26
Glendora 28, Chino Hills 24
Godinez 29, Saddleback 8
Newbury Park 59, Golden Valley 49
Granite Hills 22, Palm Springs 21
Hart 14, Quartz Hill 7
Burbank Burroughs 28, Harvard-Westlake 0
Pasadena Poly 26, Hoover 17
Moorpark 42, Hueneme 6
Cathedral City 14, Indian Springs 0
Shadow Hills 19, Indio 0
Irvine 29, Portola 10
Sierra Canyon 9, JSerra 7
San Marcos 24, Knight 0
Cypress 28, La Mirada 0
La Serna 7, Pasadena 0
Los Alamitos 63, Western 25
Los Altos 53, Hacienda Heights Wilson 16
Summit 33, Los Osos 13
Lutheran 47, Gardena Serra 19
Maranatha 24, Lakeside 10
Sunny Hills 27, Marina 7
Mater Dei 28, Corona Centennial 14
Huntington Beach 34, Mayfair 21
Miller 21, Colton 18
Montclair at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.
Montebello 33, Baldwin Park 30
Perris defeats Morningside (forfeit)
Newport Harbor 46, St. Paul 24
Leuzinger 33, Norco 7
Capistrano Valley 31, Norte Vista 14
Long Beach Jordan 59, North Torrance 24
Ocean View 45, Nuview Bridge 12
Ontario Christian 41, St. Margaret’s 35
Orange 45, Garden Grove Pacifica 15
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Simi Valley 11
West Valley 48, Pacific 0
Patriot 23, Rialto 7
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42, Peninsula 0
El Monte 33, Pomona 18
Rancho Cucamonga 29, Murrieta Valley 27
Rancho Mirage 28, Hemet 25
Moreno Valley 49, Notre Dame 9
Riverside Poly 14, Hillcrest 6
Eastside 20, Rowland 6
San Gorgonio 24, Canyon Springs 9
Beaumont 34, San Jacinto 17
Santa Ana 37, Paramount 13
Beckman 54, Santa Ana Valley 0
Santa Barbara 29, Thousand Oaks 21
Bolsa Grande 27, Savanna 21
South Pasadena 27, Schurr 22
Bell Gardens 40, Sierra Vista 14
Servite 57, Silverado 0
Sonora 32, Whittier 6
Salesian 29, South Torrance 14
Sultana 27, Lancaster 16
Tahquitz 40, Chaffey 16
Charter Oak 24, Temecula Valley 14
Paloma Valley 28, Temescal Canyon 17
Tesoro 27, Murrieta Mesa 7
Fountain Valley 49, Troy 46
Tustin 41, El Toro 14
Upland 14, La Habra 0
Liberty 53, Valley View 0
Village Christian 51, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0
Vista del Lago 42, Redlands East Valley 41
Walnut 14, Garey 6
St. Francis 58, West Ranch 13
Brea Olinda 28, Westminster 26
Lynwood 36, Westminster La Quinta 13
Santa Paula 41, Whittier Christian 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Bakersfield Liberty 34, Highland 7
Canyon Country Canyon 28, Bakersfield Ridgeview 14
Calipatria 26, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 13
Birmingham 60, Royal 0
Boron 48, Bishop Montgomery 0
Cabrillo 36, Hawkins 8
Cajon 20, Las Vegas Arbor View 2
Campbell Hall 21, North Hollywood 6
Carlsbad 30, Inglewood 6
Apple Valley 25, Chula Vista Eastlake 0
Clovis Buchanan 38, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 18
Dymally 26, Compton 10
Fillmore 43, California City 7
Cathedral 43, Garfield 40
St. John Bosco 42, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 22
St. Anthony 55, Jefferson 0
Linfield Christian 42, San Diego Maranatha Christian 7
Millikan 51, Honolulu (Hawaii) 7
San Juan Hills 31, Oceanside 10
Mission Viejo 38, Oceanside El Camino 13
Warren 29, Pago Pago (American Samoa) Tafuna 13
Rancho Christian 31, Layton (Utah) 28
Tehachapi 42, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14
Etiwanda 31, San Diego Mira Mesa 21
Santa Margarita 28, Salt Lake City West 27
Palos Verdes 37, Santa Maria St. Joseph 13
Segerstrom 24, Escondido San Pasqual 21
Sotomayor 77, La Puente 0
Spring Valley Steele Canyon 45, Heritage 3
St. Monica 26, Los Angeles Hamilton 9
Torrance 10, Narbonne 7
Lihue (Hawaii) Kauai 20, Viewpoint 6
Westlake 59, Taft 13
8 MAN
INTERSECTIONAL
Chula Vista Victory Christian defeats Leadership Military (forfeit)
