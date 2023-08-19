Advertisement
Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Hi, and welcome to Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:

CITY SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Arleta 57, Canoga Park 0

Gardena 30, Bell 0

Chatsworth 48, Monroe 22

Cleveland 49, Granada Hills Kennedy 28

Crenshaw 41, Westchester 0

Wilmington Banning 44, Dorsey 14

Franklin 35, Granada Hills 28

Lincoln 30, South Gate 0

Panorama 38, Los Angeles 6

Los Angeles Jordan 15, Contreras 0

Angelou 23, Los Angeles Marshall 6

Los Angeles Wilson 44, Bernstein 38

Manual Arts 28, Locke 6

Van Nuys 28, Mendez 21

Palisades 29, El Camino Real 0

Fairfax 36, Reseda 0

San Fernando 45, Grant 20

South East 29, Maywood CES 15

Venice 27, Los Angeles Roosevelt 12

Verdugo Hills 52, Roybal 6

Chavez 56, View Park 6.

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

South El Monte 35, Alhambra 13

Laguna Hills 31, Aliso Niguel 13

West Covina 40, Alta Loma 3

Garden Grove Santiago 22, Anaheim 20

Crean Lutheran 40, Anaheim Canyon 21

Oak Hills 42, Aquinas 15

San Marino 27, Arcadia 13

Kaiser 42, Arroyo 7

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 56, Azusa 0

Hesperia 34, Barstow 20

Bassett 29, Glenn 28

Bonita 56, Monrovia 21

Brentwood 27, Antelope Valley 0

Oak Park 27, Buena 13

Dos Pueblos 36, Burbank 35

Santa Monica 28, Calabasas 21

Covina 42, California 0

California Military 15, Anza Hamilton 14

Ventura 35, Camarillo 7

Carter 33, La Sierra 6

Adelanto 30, Castaic 21

Cerritos 14, Buena Park 7

El Dorado 49, Cerritos Valley Christian 6

Oaks Christian 55, Chaminade 28

San Clemente 20, Chaparral 10

Redlands 42, Citrus Hill 0

Ayala 35, Colony 28

Yucaipa 59, Santiago 14

Corona del Mar 34, Downey 23

Damien 31, Yorba Linda 21

Dana Hills 31, Irvine University 7

Desert Hot Springs 56, Rubidoux 8

Diamond Ranch 14, Claremont 7

Dominguez 56, Compton Centennial 6

La Mesa Helix 38, Huntington Beach Edison 34

Eisenhower 28, Serrano 14

El Rancho 38, Don Lugo 35

San Bernardino 38, Fontana 14 (OT)

San Dimas 14, Fullerton 12

Bellflower 27, Garden Grove 22

Glendale 29, Duarte 26

Glendora 28, Chino Hills 24

Godinez 29, Saddleback 8

Newbury Park 59, Golden Valley 49

Granite Hills 22, Palm Springs 21

Hart 14, Quartz Hill 7

Burbank Burroughs 28, Harvard-Westlake 0

Pasadena Poly 26, Hoover 17

Moorpark 42, Hueneme 6

Cathedral City 14, Indian Springs 0

Shadow Hills 19, Indio 0

Irvine 29, Portola 10

Sierra Canyon 9, JSerra 7

San Marcos 24, Knight 0

Cypress 28, La Mirada 0

La Serna 7, Pasadena 0

Los Alamitos 63, Western 25

Los Altos 53, Hacienda Heights Wilson 16

Summit 33, Los Osos 13

Lutheran 47, Gardena Serra 19

Maranatha 24, Lakeside 10

Sunny Hills 27, Marina 7

Mater Dei 28, Corona Centennial 14

Huntington Beach 34, Mayfair 21

Miller 21, Colton 18

Montclair at Victor Valley, 7 p.m.

Montebello 33, Baldwin Park 30

Perris defeats Morningside (forfeit)

Newport Harbor 46, St. Paul 24

Leuzinger 33, Norco 7

Capistrano Valley 31, Norte Vista 14

Long Beach Jordan 59, North Torrance 24

Ocean View 45, Nuview Bridge 12

Ontario Christian 41, St. Margaret’s 35

Orange 45, Garden Grove Pacifica 15

Oxnard Pacifica 28, Simi Valley 11

West Valley 48, Pacific 0

Patriot 23, Rialto 7

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 42, Peninsula 0

El Monte 33, Pomona 18

Rancho Cucamonga 29, Murrieta Valley 27

Rancho Mirage 28, Hemet 25

Moreno Valley 49, Notre Dame 9

Riverside Poly 14, Hillcrest 6

Eastside 20, Rowland 6

San Gorgonio 24, Canyon Springs 9

Beaumont 34, San Jacinto 17

Santa Ana 37, Paramount 13

Beckman 54, Santa Ana Valley 0

Santa Barbara 29, Thousand Oaks 21

Bolsa Grande 27, Savanna 21

South Pasadena 27, Schurr 22

Bell Gardens 40, Sierra Vista 14

Servite 57, Silverado 0

Sonora 32, Whittier 6

Salesian 29, South Torrance 14

Sultana 27, Lancaster 16

Tahquitz 40, Chaffey 16

Charter Oak 24, Temecula Valley 14

Paloma Valley 28, Temescal Canyon 17

Tesoro 27, Murrieta Mesa 7

Fountain Valley 49, Troy 46

Tustin 41, El Toro 14

Upland 14, La Habra 0

Liberty 53, Valley View 0

Village Christian 51, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 0

Vista del Lago 42, Redlands East Valley 41

Walnut 14, Garey 6

St. Francis 58, West Ranch 13

Brea Olinda 28, Westminster 26

Lynwood 36, Westminster La Quinta 13

Santa Paula 41, Whittier Christian 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Bakersfield Liberty 34, Highland 7

Canyon Country Canyon 28, Bakersfield Ridgeview 14

Calipatria 26, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 13

Birmingham 60, Royal 0

Boron 48, Bishop Montgomery 0

Cabrillo 36, Hawkins 8

Cajon 20, Las Vegas Arbor View 2

Campbell Hall 21, North Hollywood 6

Carlsbad 30, Inglewood 6

Apple Valley 25, Chula Vista Eastlake 0

Clovis Buchanan 38, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 18

Dymally 26, Compton 10

Fillmore 43, California City 7

Cathedral 43, Garfield 40

St. John Bosco 42, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 22

St. Anthony 55, Jefferson 0

Linfield Christian 42, San Diego Maranatha Christian 7

Millikan 51, Honolulu (Hawaii) 7

San Juan Hills 31, Oceanside 10

Mission Viejo 38, Oceanside El Camino 13

Warren 29, Pago Pago (American Samoa) Tafuna 13

Rancho Christian 31, Layton (Utah) 28

Tehachapi 42, Ridgecrest Burroughs 14

Etiwanda 31, San Diego Mira Mesa 21

Santa Margarita 28, Salt Lake City West 27

Palos Verdes 37, Santa Maria St. Joseph 13

Segerstrom 24, Escondido San Pasqual 21

Sotomayor 77, La Puente 0

Spring Valley Steele Canyon 45, Heritage 3

St. Monica 26, Los Angeles Hamilton 9

Torrance 10, Narbonne 7

Lihue (Hawaii) Kauai 20, Viewpoint 6

Westlake 59, Taft 13

8 MAN

INTERSECTIONAL

Chula Vista Victory Christian defeats Leadership Military (forfeit)

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

