The Times’ baseball coach of the year: Andy Rojo of St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco High coach Andy Rojo is The Times’ baseball coach of the year for 2025.

St. John Bosco High, a sports powerhouse, had been waiting years to get its baseball program to a high level. It finally happened under second-year coach Andy Rojo, who guided the Braves to the Southern Section Division 1 championship and Southern California Division I regional championship, a first in school history.

“He just held us accountable from the first day in the fall,” pitcher Jack Champlin said. “Every practice was a grind. Every day has been a grind. He’s keeping us held to a higher standard.”

Coach Andy Rojo raises the championship plaque after St. John Bosco’s 3-2 win over Santa Margarita. (Nick Koza)

For taking St. John Bosco to its first Trinity League title since 2017 and directing the Braves to a 30-4 record, Rojo has been selected The Times’ baseball coach of the year.

Rojo came from the college ranks when St. John Bosco hired him. He had been an assistant coach at Long Beach State and before that Riverside City College while also helping USA Baseball identify amateur talent.

“He talks at the right time and builds personal relationships and everyone is willing to lay it out on the line for him,” Champlin said.