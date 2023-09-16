Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores.
CITY SECTION
EAST VALLEY LEAGUE
Arleta 14, Verdugo Hills 9
NONLEAGUE
Hawkins 47, Belmont 0
Carson 56, Los Angeles Hamilton 16
Granada Hills 30, Dorsey 12
Los Angeles 16, Los Angeles University 6
Angelou 48, Los Angeles Jordan 13
Los Angeles Marshall 43, Mendez 6
Lincoln 41, Manual Arts 22
Narbonne 44, El Camino Real 0
Fremont 55, Rivera 38
Rancho Dominguez 34, Roybal 19
San Pedro 54, Eagle Rock 7
Fairfax 63, View Park 0
Gardena 38, Washington 0
SOUTHERN SECTION
CAMINO REAL LEAGUE
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 42, Bosco Tech 6
Salesian 35, Mary Star 0
CHANNEL LEAGUE
Buena 40, Channel Islands 0
Oxnard Pacifica 49, San Marcos 14
Ventura 42, Dos Pueblos 0
DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE
Yucca Valley 35, Cathedral City 28
GOLDEN LEAGUE
Lancaster 48, Eastside 6
Antelope Valley 34, Littlerock 15
Palmdale 21, Quartz Hill 13
MANZANITA LEAGUE
California Military 22, San Jacinto Valley Academy 11
MOORE LEAGUE
Compton 13, Cabrillo 6
Long Beach Poly 48, Lakewood 19
Milikan 71, Long Beach Wilson 13
RIO HONDO LEAGUE
Pasadena Poly 17, Temple City 14
NONLEAGUE
Cathedral 54, Alemany 28
Upland 27, Apple Valley 20
Barstow 34, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6
Bassett 41, Workman 6
Beaumont 43, Murrieta Mesa 14
Rancho Cucamonga 31, Bishop Amat 20
Ocean View 34, Bolsa Grande 7
Bonita 28, Los Osos 14
Burbank 13, St. Genevieve 10
Summit 28, Carter 7
Mountain View 51, Century 13
Chino 59, Don Lugo 35
Ayala 42, Chino Hills 28
Bloomington 32, Citrus Hill 14
Colton 36, San Bernardino 35
Covina 37, La Salle 21
Tesoro 31, Cypress 14
Damien 35, Charter Oak 0
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 46, Desert Chapel 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 55, Corona Santiago 10
South Hills 49, El Monte 17
Eisenhower 14, Elsinore 9
Esperanza 27, Westminster 14
Estancia 14, Westminster La Quinta 3
Etiwanda 34, Glendora 14
Pioneer 21, Gabrielino 7
Glenn 64, Keppel 8
Grace Brethren 36, Carpinteria 30
Chaparral 35, Great Oak 3
Hacienda Heights Wilson 36, Garey 28
El Segundo 44, Hawthorne 0
Adelanto 26, Hemet 12
Tahquitz 44, Hillcrest 31
Corona 39, Indian Springs 0
Jurupa Hills 34, Los Altos 13
Crescenta Valley 33, La Canada 21
El Modena 38, La Habra 35
La Mirada 41, Baldwin Park 7
La Sierra 47, Rubidoux 14
Santa Margarita 42, Leuzinger 7
Anaheim 14, Loara 7
Mission Viejo 34, Los Alamitos 28 (3OT)
Chaminade 42, Loyola 35
Sierra Canyon 40, Lutheran 6
Lynwood 63, Magnolia 21
Mayfair 32, El Rancho 6
Norte Vista 38, Granite Hills 6
Crean Lutheran 28, Northwood 7
Linfield Christian 22, Norwalk 20
Gardena Serra 26, Oaks Christian 13
Montclair 42, Ontario 0
Arroyo Valley 52, Pacific 8
Yucaipa 20, Palm Springs 12
Paraclete 40, North Torrance 13
Peninsula 24, South Torrance 21
Perris 40, Jurupa Valley 32
West Covina 20, Placentia Valencia 0
Rialto 75, Vista del Lago 6
Redlands East Valley 42, Rim of the World 13
Aquinas 47, Riverside Notre Dame 3
Ramona 35, Riverside Poly 28
San Clemente 31, Edison 7
Liberty 48, San Gorgonio 7
San Juan Hills 28, Mira Costa 20
Santa Paula 36, Bellflower 33
Cerritos Valley Christian 35, Sierra Vista 0
St. Bonaventure 23, Oak Hills 21
St. Francis 42, Sultana 13
Downey 17, St. Paul 7
St. Pius X-St. Matthias 44, Bishop Diego 13
Vista Murrieta 30, Temecula Valley 13
Torrance 41, Garden Grove 0
Nordhoff 57, Trinity Classical Academy 23
Tustin 40, Trabuco Hills 19
Riverside Prep 36, Vasquez 6
Warren 42, Culver City 36
Maranatha 58, Western Christian 33
San Gabriel 46, Whittier 0
Whittier Christian 42, Beverly Hills 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Bernstein 40, Hoover 29
Rio Hondo Prep 42, Boron 6
San Diego Lincoln 34, Cajon 0
Dominguez 42, Santee 7
Duarte 49, Contreras 21
Fillmore 34, Chatsworth 21
Schurr 21, Franklin 20
Fresno Clovis North 23, JSerra 7
Compton Centennial 32, Jefferson 8
San Diego St. Augustine 32, Newport Harbor 30
San Marino 49, Los Angeles Wilson 0
Heritage Christian 56, Taft 6
Crespi 38, Venice 7
Palos Verdes 49, Wilmington Banning 18
8 MAN
CITY
NONLEAGUE
New Designs University Park 32, New Designs Watts 8
USC Hybrid 54, East Valley 12
SOUTHERN SECTION
AGAPE LEAGUE
University Careers and Sports Academy 28, PAL Academy 16
NONLEAGUE
Hillcrest Christian 46, Entrepreneur 6
California Lutheran 28, Calvary Chapel 22
San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 68, Kern Resource Center 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Frederick (Md.) Maryland School for the Deaf 14, CSDR 12
Cornerstone Christian 47, Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep 6
Laguna Blanca 34, Windward 28
Chadwick 42, San Marcos St. Joseph Academy 24
Sage Hill 71, Animo Robinson 36
Lancaster Baptist 43, Trona 12
Escondido Calvin Christian 62, United Christian 34
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
