High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores

Football on a field.
(Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores.

CITY SECTION

EAST VALLEY LEAGUE

Arleta 14, Verdugo Hills 9

NONLEAGUE

Hawkins 47, Belmont 0

Carson 56, Los Angeles Hamilton 16

Granada Hills 30, Dorsey 12

Los Angeles 16, Los Angeles University 6

Angelou 48, Los Angeles Jordan 13

Los Angeles Marshall 43, Mendez 6

Lincoln 41, Manual Arts 22

Narbonne 44, El Camino Real 0

Fremont 55, Rivera 38

Rancho Dominguez 34, Roybal 19

San Pedro 54, Eagle Rock 7

Fairfax 63, View Park 0

Gardena 38, Washington 0

SOUTHERN SECTION

CAMINO REAL LEAGUE

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 42, Bosco Tech 6

Salesian 35, Mary Star 0

CHANNEL LEAGUE

Buena 40, Channel Islands 0

Oxnard Pacifica 49, San Marcos 14

Ventura 42, Dos Pueblos 0

DESERT VALLEY LEAGUE

Yucca Valley 35, Cathedral City 28

GOLDEN LEAGUE

Lancaster 48, Eastside 6

Antelope Valley 34, Littlerock 15

Palmdale 21, Quartz Hill 13

MANZANITA LEAGUE

California Military 22, San Jacinto Valley Academy 11

MOORE LEAGUE

Compton 13, Cabrillo 6

Long Beach Poly 48, Lakewood 19

Milikan 71, Long Beach Wilson 13

RIO HONDO LEAGUE

Pasadena Poly 17, Temple City 14

NONLEAGUE

Cathedral 54, Alemany 28

Upland 27, Apple Valley 20

Barstow 34, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6

Bassett 41, Workman 6

Beaumont 43, Murrieta Mesa 14

Rancho Cucamonga 31, Bishop Amat 20

Ocean View 34, Bolsa Grande 7

Bonita 28, Los Osos 14

Burbank 13, St. Genevieve 10

Summit 28, Carter 7

Mountain View 51, Century 13

Chino 59, Don Lugo 35

Ayala 42, Chino Hills 28

Bloomington 32, Citrus Hill 14

Colton 36, San Bernardino 35

Covina 37, La Salle 21

Tesoro 31, Cypress 14

Damien 35, Charter Oak 0

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 46, Desert Chapel 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 55, Corona Santiago 10

South Hills 49, El Monte 17

Eisenhower 14, Elsinore 9

Esperanza 27, Westminster 14

Estancia 14, Westminster La Quinta 3

Etiwanda 34, Glendora 14

Pioneer 21, Gabrielino 7

Glenn 64, Keppel 8

Grace Brethren 36, Carpinteria 30

Chaparral 35, Great Oak 3

Hacienda Heights Wilson 36, Garey 28

El Segundo 44, Hawthorne 0

Adelanto 26, Hemet 12

Tahquitz 44, Hillcrest 31

Corona 39, Indian Springs 0

Jurupa Hills 34, Los Altos 13

Crescenta Valley 33, La Canada 21

El Modena 38, La Habra 35

La Mirada 41, Baldwin Park 7

La Sierra 47, Rubidoux 14

Santa Margarita 42, Leuzinger 7

Anaheim 14, Loara 7

Mission Viejo 34, Los Alamitos 28 (3OT)

Chaminade 42, Loyola 35

Sierra Canyon 40, Lutheran 6

Lynwood 63, Magnolia 21

Mayfair 32, El Rancho 6

Norte Vista 38, Granite Hills 6

Crean Lutheran 28, Northwood 7

Linfield Christian 22, Norwalk 20

Gardena Serra 26, Oaks Christian 13

Montclair 42, Ontario 0

Arroyo Valley 52, Pacific 8

Yucaipa 20, Palm Springs 12

Paraclete 40, North Torrance 13

Peninsula 24, South Torrance 21

Perris 40, Jurupa Valley 32

West Covina 20, Placentia Valencia 0

Rialto 75, Vista del Lago 6

Redlands East Valley 42, Rim of the World 13

Aquinas 47, Riverside Notre Dame 3

Ramona 35, Riverside Poly 28

San Clemente 31, Edison 7

Liberty 48, San Gorgonio 7

San Juan Hills 28, Mira Costa 20

Santa Paula 36, Bellflower 33

Cerritos Valley Christian 35, Sierra Vista 0

St. Bonaventure 23, Oak Hills 21

St. Francis 42, Sultana 13

Downey 17, St. Paul 7

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 44, Bishop Diego 13

Vista Murrieta 30, Temecula Valley 13

Torrance 41, Garden Grove 0

Nordhoff 57, Trinity Classical Academy 23

Tustin 40, Trabuco Hills 19

Riverside Prep 36, Vasquez 6

Warren 42, Culver City 36

Maranatha 58, Western Christian 33

San Gabriel 46, Whittier 0

Whittier Christian 42, Beverly Hills 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Bernstein 40, Hoover 29

Rio Hondo Prep 42, Boron 6

San Diego Lincoln 34, Cajon 0

Dominguez 42, Santee 7

Duarte 49, Contreras 21

Fillmore 34, Chatsworth 21

Schurr 21, Franklin 20

Fresno Clovis North 23, JSerra 7

Compton Centennial 32, Jefferson 8

San Diego St. Augustine 32, Newport Harbor 30

San Marino 49, Los Angeles Wilson 0

Heritage Christian 56, Taft 6

Crespi 38, Venice 7

Palos Verdes 49, Wilmington Banning 18

8 MAN

CITY

NONLEAGUE

New Designs University Park 32, New Designs Watts 8

USC Hybrid 54, East Valley 12

SOUTHERN SECTION

AGAPE LEAGUE

University Careers and Sports Academy 28, PAL Academy 16

NONLEAGUE

Hillcrest Christian 46, Entrepreneur 6

California Lutheran 28, Calvary Chapel 22

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 68, Kern Resource Center 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Frederick (Md.) Maryland School for the Deaf 14, CSDR 12

Cornerstone Christian 47, Rancho Santa Fe Horizon Prep 6

Laguna Blanca 34, Windward 28

Chadwick 42, San Marcos St. Joseph Academy 24

Sage Hill 71, Animo Robinson 36

Lancaster Baptist 43, Trona 12

Escondido Calvin Christian 62, United Christian 34

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

