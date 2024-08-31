Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Agoura 58, Westlake 55
Aliso Niguel 28, El Toro 14
Anaheim 17, Ocean View 7
South Pasadena 21, Arcadia 6
Beckman 10, San Marcos 7
Rim of the World 18, Big Bear 14
St. Paul 21, Bishop Amat 12
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35, Bishop Diego 34
Bloomington 42, Corona 40
Burbank 29, St. Genevieve 26
Quartz Hill 51, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7
Rio Mesa 40, Camarillo 28
Calabasas 48, Castaic 12
Century 56, Verbum Dei 8
Charter Oak 34, Chino Hills 21
Troy 49, Claremont 14
Estancia 13, Costa Mesa 0
Covina 42, Baldwin Park 7
Crean Lutheran 56, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14
Damien 30, Loyola 29
Desert Hot Springs 14, Jurupa Valley 7
Royal 20, Dos Pueblos 13
Yorba Linda 22, Edison 21
Redondo Union 32, El Dorado 8
El Rancho 42, Bell Gardens 20
Temecula Valley 20, Elsinore 7
Chaffey 22, Fillmore 20
Maranatha 35, Fullerton 21
Temple City 28, Gabrielino 0
Palm Springs 33, Grand Terrace 21
Hart 38, Burbank Burroughs 19
Hesperia 35, Adelanto 0
Fontana 30, Indian Springs 0
La Palma Kennedy 22, Long Beach Jordan 21
La Cañada 17, Crescenta Valley 7
Laguna Beach 21, Santa Monica 9
Orange Lutheran 45, Rancho Cucamonga 14
Long Beach Wilson 24, Marina 0
Mary Star of the Sea 51, Eastside 6
Mayfair 49,Diamond Ranch 7
Perris 32, Miller 0
La Habra 31, Newport Harbor 7
Rowland 42, Nogales 28
Norte Vista 38, Arroyo Valley 14
Oak Park 32, Saugus 24
Sierra Canyon 35, Oaks Christian 10
Bonita 35, Ontario Christian 27
Downey 33, Orange Vista 26
Oxnard Pacifica 44, Oxnard 7
Palos Verdes Peninsula 28, El Segundo 14
San Dimas 49, Pasadena 0
Riverside Poly 26, JW North 14
Garey 30, Pomona 0
Irvine 24, Portola 19
Ramona 37, Arlington 19
Rancho Verde 26, Great Oak 21
Alta Loma 41, Redlands East Valley 12
San Juan Hills 38, Eastvale Roosevelt 3
San Gabriel 48, Rosemead 14
Norwalk 48, Santa Fe 13
Santa Margarita 31, Corona Centennial 15
Servite 37, Murrieta Valley 17
Arroyo 38, Sierra Vista 6
Los Amigos 46, Silver Valley 0
La Serna 21, Schurr 3
Buena Park 24, Sunny Hills 21
Thousand Oaks 20, Ventura 13
Torrance 30, West Torrance 24
Trabuco Hills 42, Huntington Beach 38
Trona 64, Noli Indian 0
Santa Paula 55, Viewpoint 6
Villa Park 51, Orange 14
Vista Murrieta 42, Murrieta Mesa 9
Serra 36, Warren 0
Western 42, La Mirada 7
Cerritos 37, Gahr 0
Chaparral 49, Apple Valley 28
Anaheim Canyon 41, Woodbridge 20
Santa Barbara 47, Valencia 23
Westminster 45, Garden Grove Santiago 0
Yucaipa 55, Silverado 37
Hueneme 31, Colton 7
South Torrance 55, Compton Early College 6
Duarte 40, Glendale 28
La Quinta 49, Godinez 28
Lawndale 45, Bellflower 6
Los Osos 32, Don Lugo 28
Riverside King 49, Kaiser 0
Tustin 42, Foothill 14
INTERSECTIONAL
Banning 62, Southwest 0
St. Bonaventure 41, Birmingham 27
L.A. Cathedral 39, St. George (Utah) Snow Canyon 20
Moorpark 21, Bakersfield Centennial 14
El Centro Central 20, Palm Desert 14
San Diego Cathedral 34, Chaminade 13
Dominguez 35, Locke 0
Capistrano Valley 52, El Paso (Texas) Eastlake 12
St. John Bosco 71, Eastwood 14
Heritage Christian 56, El Camino Real 0
San Diego Lincoln 42, Long Beach Poly 14
Los Alamitos 49, Narbonne 6
Newbury Park 35, Arroyo Grande 7
Nordhoff 35, View Park 0
Carlsbad 33, Palos Verdes 7
Dana Hills 34, Henderson (Nev.) Sports Leadership 20
Westwood 14, Diamond Bar 7
Anchorage Dimond 49, Linfield Christian 39
San Clemente 30, Oak Ridge 23
San Marcos 42, Tesoro 28
Tri-City Christian 41, California Military Institute 0
Until next time...
Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.
Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.
