High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Agoura 58, Westlake 55

Aliso Niguel 28, El Toro 14

Anaheim 17, Ocean View 7

South Pasadena 21, Arcadia 6

Beckman 10, San Marcos 7

Rim of the World 18, Big Bear 14

St. Paul 21, Bishop Amat 12

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35, Bishop Diego 34

Bloomington 42, Corona 40

Burbank 29, St. Genevieve 26

Quartz Hill 51, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7

Rio Mesa 40, Camarillo 28

Calabasas 48, Castaic 12

Century 56, Verbum Dei 8

Charter Oak 34, Chino Hills 21

Troy 49, Claremont 14

Estancia 13, Costa Mesa 0

Covina 42, Baldwin Park 7

Crean Lutheran 56, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14

Damien 30, Loyola 29

Desert Hot Springs 14, Jurupa Valley 7

Royal 20, Dos Pueblos 13

Yorba Linda 22, Edison 21

Redondo Union 32, El Dorado 8

El Rancho 42, Bell Gardens 20

Temecula Valley 20, Elsinore 7

Chaffey 22, Fillmore 20

Maranatha 35, Fullerton 21

Temple City 28, Gabrielino 0

Palm Springs 33, Grand Terrace 21

Hart 38, Burbank Burroughs 19

Hesperia 35, Adelanto 0

Fontana 30, Indian Springs 0

La Palma Kennedy 22, Long Beach Jordan 21

La Cañada 17, Crescenta Valley 7

Laguna Beach 21, Santa Monica 9

Orange Lutheran 45, Rancho Cucamonga 14

Long Beach Wilson 24, Marina 0

Mary Star of the Sea 51, Eastside 6

Mayfair 49,Diamond Ranch 7

Perris 32, Miller 0

La Habra 31, Newport Harbor 7

Rowland 42, Nogales 28

Norte Vista 38, Arroyo Valley 14

Oak Park 32, Saugus 24

Sierra Canyon 35, Oaks Christian 10

Bonita 35, Ontario Christian 27

Downey 33, Orange Vista 26

Oxnard Pacifica 44, Oxnard 7

Palos Verdes Peninsula 28, El Segundo 14

San Dimas 49, Pasadena 0

Riverside Poly 26, JW North 14

Garey 30, Pomona 0

Irvine 24, Portola 19

Ramona 37, Arlington 19

Rancho Verde 26, Great Oak 21

Alta Loma 41, Redlands East Valley 12

San Juan Hills 38, Eastvale Roosevelt 3

San Gabriel 48, Rosemead 14

Norwalk 48, Santa Fe 13

Santa Margarita 31, Corona Centennial 15

Servite 37, Murrieta Valley 17

Arroyo 38, Sierra Vista 6

Los Amigos 46, Silver Valley 0

La Serna 21, Schurr 3

Buena Park 24, Sunny Hills 21

Thousand Oaks 20, Ventura 13

Torrance 30, West Torrance 24

Trabuco Hills 42, Huntington Beach 38

Trona 64, Noli Indian 0

Santa Paula 55, Viewpoint 6

Villa Park 51, Orange 14

Vista Murrieta 42, Murrieta Mesa 9

Serra 36, Warren 0

Western 42, La Mirada 7

Cerritos 37, Gahr 0

Chaparral 49, Apple Valley 28

Anaheim Canyon 41, Woodbridge 20

Santa Barbara 47, Valencia 23

Westminster 45, Garden Grove Santiago 0

Yucaipa 55, Silverado 37

Hueneme 31, Colton 7

South Torrance 55, Compton Early College 6

Duarte 40, Glendale 28

La Quinta 49, Godinez 28

Lawndale 45, Bellflower 6

Los Osos 32, Don Lugo 28

Riverside King 49, Kaiser 0

Tustin 42, Foothill 14

INTERSECTIONAL

Banning 62, Southwest 0

St. Bonaventure 41, Birmingham 27

L.A. Cathedral 39, St. George (Utah) Snow Canyon 20

Moorpark 21, Bakersfield Centennial 14

El Centro Central 20, Palm Desert 14

San Diego Cathedral 34, Chaminade 13

Dominguez 35, Locke 0

Capistrano Valley 52, El Paso (Texas) Eastlake 12

St. John Bosco 71, Eastwood 14

Heritage Christian 56, El Camino Real 0

San Diego Lincoln 42, Long Beach Poly 14

Los Alamitos 49, Narbonne 6

Newbury Park 35, Arroyo Grande 7

Nordhoff 35, View Park 0

Carlsbad 33, Palos Verdes 7

Dana Hills 34, Henderson (Nev.) Sports Leadership 20

Westwood 14, Diamond Bar 7

Anchorage Dimond 49, Linfield Christian 39

San Clemente 30, Oak Ridge 23

San Marcos 42, Tesoro 28

Tri-City Christian 41, California Military Institute 0

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

