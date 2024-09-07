Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s scores:
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Arleta 35, Taft 32
Eagle Rock 28, Bell 20
Fulton 7, Panorama 0
Legacy 25, Grant 22
Marquez 44, Hollywood 9
Garfield 14, King/Drew 6
Fairfax 18, Los Angeles 14
Contreras 35, L.A. Marshall 27
Reseda 22, Maywood CES 6
North Hollywood 14, El Camino Real 0
Palisades 42, Granada Hills 28
South Gate 70, Diego Rivera 0
Sotomayor 21, Roybal 20
Rancho Dominguez 50, West Adams 0
Westchester 47, Dymally 6
L.A. Wilson 42, Mendez 0
Chavez 6, Sylmar 3
San Fernando 30, Sun Valley Poly 29
Hawkins 20, Canoga Park 14
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Vista del Lago 42, Adelanto 20
Aquinas 27, Citrus Valley 10
Arcadia 12, Arroyo 6
Arlington 43, Lakeside 19
Valley Christian 14, Baldwin Park 13
Artesia 28, Bolsa Grande 16
Ontario Christian 55, Brentwood 19
Cajon 39, Etiwanda 24
Huntington Beach 29, Capistrano Valley 24
Aliso Niguel 33, Chino 14
Desert Hot Springs 22, Citrus Hill 12
Palos Verdes 21, Corona del Mar 17
Mayfair 49, Cypress 28
Damien 37, St. Paul 10
Santa Barbara 49, Dos Pueblos 0
Edison 28, Lakewood 15
El Modena 55, Newport Harbor 35
Costa Mesa 35, Godinez 6
Bonita 49, Grand Terrace 7
Barstow 35, Indio 0
Paloma Valley 42, Kaiser 18
Laguna Beach 51, La Palma Kennedy 0
La Habra 42, Ayala 19
La Serna 14, Warren 7
Golden Valley 7, Lancaster 6
Montebello 13, South El Monte 6
Moreno Valley 42, Redlands East Valley 32
Oak Hills 56, Palmdale 6
Oaks Christian 48, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Vista Murrieta 48, Orange Vista 19
Newbury Park 36, Oxnard Pacifica 3
Hart 30, Paraclete 26
Patriot 21, Silverado 18
Sultana 12, Riverside Poly 7
Ramona 31, Hillcrest 26
Rancho Mirage 16, Tahquitz 13
Mira Costa 14, Redondo Union 13
Rio Mesa 34, Ventura 20
Alemany 21, Salesian 17
Camarillo 56, Saugus 24
Segerstrom 50, California 7
Servite 14, Chaminade 0
Yucaipa 41, Shadow Hills 17
Simi Valley 62, Royal 10
Peninsula 49, St. Monica 34
Temecula Prep 28, California Military Institute 0
Tesoro 38, La Mirada 28
Thousand Oaks 37, Agoura 20
Trabuco Hills 23, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 19
West Torrance 27, Santa Monica 0
Westminster 40, Santa Ana Valley 0
Banning 41, Whittier Christian 7
Bishop Diego 31, Westlake 28
Claremont 48, Channel Islands 0
Heritage Christian 39, Hueneme 9
Temple City 28, Alhambra 14
El Toro 70, Western 41
Paramount 47, Compton 29
Sonora 42, Walnut 6
St. Genevieve 53, South Hills 16
Torrance 28, St. Anthony 7
Troy 33, Fullerton 13
Colony 36, Chino Hills 12
Dana Hills 21, Laguna Hills 7
Downey 69, Millikan 68
Esperanza 45, Placentia Valencia 28
South Pasadena 29, Crescenta Valley 23
Gabrielino 26, Hoover 7
Marina 21, Fountain Valley 7
Monrovia 56, Glendale 0
Long Beach Wilson 34, Sunny Hills 7
INTERSECTIONAL
Mary Star of the Sea 38, Angelou 0
Oak Park 31, Birmingham 6
Wilmington Banning 40, Capistrano Valley Christian 10
Gardena 66, Compton Centennial 0
Crespi 13, Cleveland 6
JSerra 35, Clovis North 6
Great Oak 36, Fallbrook 0
L.A. University 6, Glenn 0
Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley 25, San Juan Hills 20
Inglewood 34, Carson 21
Long Beach Jordan 52, Washington 7
St. Bernard 20, L.A. Jordan 16
Calabasas 49, Granada Hills Kennedy 21
San Pedro 62, Lawndale 12
Santa Margarita 42, Bakersfield Liberty 3
Mission Viejo 46, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 0
Lynwood 35, Locke 0
Mater Dei 31, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 15
Mililani (Hawaii) 27, Los Alamitos 24
Culver City 43, Narbonne 26
Las Vegas Shadow Ridge 50, Quartz Hill 43
California City 19, Riverside Prep 2
L.A. Roosevelt 36, Pasadena 0
La Costa Canyon 27, San Clemente 17
San Marcos 23, Santa Ynez 13
St. Bonaventure 42, S.F. Riordan 34
Orange Lutheran 15, Baltimore St. Frances Academy 13
Corona Centennial 56, Provo (Utah) Timpview 20
Amador 52, Grace Brethren 39
Moorpark 45, Garces Memorial 7
Bakersfield West 33, Ridgecrest Burroughs 25
Big Bear 49, Rosamond 22
Apple Valley 35, Tempe (Ariz.) Corona del Sol 14
Woodinville (Wash.) 65, Ganesha 7
