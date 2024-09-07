Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s high school football scores

High school football scores
By Eric Sondheimer
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s scores:

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Arleta 35, Taft 32

Eagle Rock 28, Bell 20

Fulton 7, Panorama 0

Legacy 25, Grant 22

Marquez 44, Hollywood 9

Garfield 14, King/Drew 6

Fairfax 18, Los Angeles 14

Contreras 35, L.A. Marshall 27

Reseda 22, Maywood CES 6

North Hollywood 14, El Camino Real 0

Palisades 42, Granada Hills 28

South Gate 70, Diego Rivera 0

Sotomayor 21, Roybal 20

Rancho Dominguez 50, West Adams 0

Westchester 47, Dymally 6

L.A. Wilson 42, Mendez 0

Chavez 6, Sylmar 3

San Fernando 30, Sun Valley Poly 29

Hawkins 20, Canoga Park 14

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Vista del Lago 42, Adelanto 20

Aquinas 27, Citrus Valley 10

Arcadia 12, Arroyo 6

Arlington 43, Lakeside 19

Valley Christian 14, Baldwin Park 13

Artesia 28, Bolsa Grande 16

Ontario Christian 55, Brentwood 19

Cajon 39, Etiwanda 24

Huntington Beach 29, Capistrano Valley 24

Aliso Niguel 33, Chino 14

Desert Hot Springs 22, Citrus Hill 12

Palos Verdes 21, Corona del Mar 17

Mayfair 49, Cypress 28

Damien 37, St. Paul 10

Santa Barbara 49, Dos Pueblos 0

Edison 28, Lakewood 15

El Modena 55, Newport Harbor 35

Costa Mesa 35, Godinez 6

Bonita 49, Grand Terrace 7

Barstow 35, Indio 0

Paloma Valley 42, Kaiser 18

Laguna Beach 51, La Palma Kennedy 0

La Habra 42, Ayala 19

La Serna 14, Warren 7

Golden Valley 7, Lancaster 6

Montebello 13, South El Monte 6

Moreno Valley 42, Redlands East Valley 32

Oak Hills 56, Palmdale 6

Oaks Christian 48, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Vista Murrieta 48, Orange Vista 19

Newbury Park 36, Oxnard Pacifica 3

Hart 30, Paraclete 26

Patriot 21, Silverado 18

Sultana 12, Riverside Poly 7

Ramona 31, Hillcrest 26

Rancho Mirage 16, Tahquitz 13

Mira Costa 14, Redondo Union 13

Rio Mesa 34, Ventura 20

Alemany 21, Salesian 17

Camarillo 56, Saugus 24

Segerstrom 50, California 7

Servite 14, Chaminade 0

Yucaipa 41, Shadow Hills 17

Simi Valley 62, Royal 10

Peninsula 49, St. Monica 34

Temecula Prep 28, California Military Institute 0

Tesoro 38, La Mirada 28

Thousand Oaks 37, Agoura 20

Trabuco Hills 23, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 19

West Torrance 27, Santa Monica 0

Westminster 40, Santa Ana Valley 0

Banning 41, Whittier Christian 7

Bishop Diego 31, Westlake 28

Claremont 48, Channel Islands 0

Heritage Christian 39, Hueneme 9

Temple City 28, Alhambra 14

El Toro 70, Western 41

Paramount 47, Compton 29

Sonora 42, Walnut 6

St. Genevieve 53, South Hills 16

Torrance 28, St. Anthony 7

Troy 33, Fullerton 13

Colony 36, Chino Hills 12

Dana Hills 21, Laguna Hills 7

Downey 69, Millikan 68

Esperanza 45, Placentia Valencia 28

South Pasadena 29, Crescenta Valley 23

Gabrielino 26, Hoover 7

Marina 21, Fountain Valley 7

Monrovia 56, Glendale 0

Long Beach Wilson 34, Sunny Hills 7

INTERSECTIONAL

Mary Star of the Sea 38, Angelou 0

Oak Park 31, Birmingham 6

Wilmington Banning 40, Capistrano Valley Christian 10

Gardena 66, Compton Centennial 0

Crespi 13, Cleveland 6

JSerra 35, Clovis North 6

Great Oak 36, Fallbrook 0

L.A. University 6, Glenn 0

Gilbert (Ariz.) Higley 25, San Juan Hills 20

Inglewood 34, Carson 21

Long Beach Jordan 52, Washington 7

St. Bernard 20, L.A. Jordan 16

Calabasas 49, Granada Hills Kennedy 21

San Pedro 62, Lawndale 12

Santa Margarita 42, Bakersfield Liberty 3

Mission Viejo 46, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty 0

Lynwood 35, Locke 0

Mater Dei 31, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 15

Mililani (Hawaii) 27, Los Alamitos 24

Culver City 43, Narbonne 26

Las Vegas Shadow Ridge 50, Quartz Hill 43

California City 19, Riverside Prep 2

L.A. Roosevelt 36, Pasadena 0

La Costa Canyon 27, San Clemente 17

San Marcos 23, Santa Ynez 13

St. Bonaventure 42, S.F. Riordan 34

Orange Lutheran 15, Baltimore St. Frances Academy 13

Corona Centennial 56, Provo (Utah) Timpview 20

Amador 52, Grace Brethren 39

Moorpark 45, Garces Memorial 7

Bakersfield West 33, Ridgecrest Burroughs 25

Big Bear 49, Rosamond 22

Apple Valley 35, Tempe (Ariz.) Corona del Sol 14

Woodinville (Wash.) 65, Ganesha 7

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you'd like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

