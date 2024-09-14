Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores

High school football scores
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Bell 42, Locke 0

L.A. Marshall 38, Belmont 0

Bernstein 55, L.A. University 0

Sun Valley Poly 28, Canoga Park 0

Contreras 39, Sotomayor 6

Crenshaw 13, Angelou 6

Gardena 55, Dymally 6

Chatsworth 44, Fairfax 30

Franklin 20, El Camino Real 6

Jefferson 41, Fremont 6

Fulton 23, Van Nuys 14

San Pedro 28, Garfield 7

Cleveland 48, Hamilton 8

Hollywood 44, Reseda 6

Huntington Park 40, Lincoln 25

Granada Hills Kennedy 47, Granada Hills 30

L.A. Wilson 19, Legacy 13

Westchester 26, Los Angeles 6

Manual Arts 48, Hawkins 7

Rancho Dominguez 36, Torres 0

Roybal 20, Rivera 12

South East 37, Santee 7

Narbonne 55, Venice 7

SOUTHERN SECTION

Manzanita League

Advertisement

St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 38, California Military Institute 30

Nonleague

Calvary Baptist 50, Blair 14

Chadwick 34, St. Joseph Academy 30

Foothills Christian 55, Sage Hill 42

Hillcrest Christian 54, Maricopa 14

Los Osos 35, Corona 9

Peninsula 77, Compton Early College 0

Alta Loma 52, Long Beach Cabrillo 19

Firebaugh 20, Compton Centennial 19

Harvard-Westlake 25, Royal 7

La Canada 28, Santa Paula 20

Leuzinger 40, Loyola 30

Malibu 28, San Luis Obispo 14

Mammoth 30, Avalon 18

Oxnard Pacifica 28, Rio Mesa 21

Valley Oaks CES 30, Villanova Prep 6

Bonita 47, San Dimas 7

Buena 21, San Marcos 0

Crescenta Valley 41, San Marino 14

Crespi 41, Heritage Christian 34

La Salle 24, Alhambra 7

Mission Viejo 63, Highland 6

Pasadena Poly 46, Beverly Hills 7

San Bernardino 35, Channel Islands 2

Simi Valley 49, Saugus 0

Temple Cty 35, Bosco Tech 0

Cathedral 35, Chaminade 14

La Serna 31, Tesoro 28

Santa Rosa Academy 51, Kearny 40

Anaheim 28, Westminster 21

El Toro 27, Diamond Bar 14

Fountain Valley 44, Tustin 14

Webb 28, Loara 14

Mayfair 38, Lakewood 31

Coachella Valley 47, Palo Verde Academy 0

Indio 27, Rialto 7

Edison 41, Palos Verdes 7

Santa Margarita 37, Oaks Christian 17

Northview 49, Covina 21

Cantwell Sacred Heart 48, St. Bernard 32

Cajon 41, Newport Harbor 21

Cypress 42, Lawndale 14

Dos Pueblos 38, Viewpoint 7

Trabuco Hills 42, Irvine 7

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times

Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Valley Christian 28, Cerritos 14

Baldwin Park 40, Sierra Vista 8

Burbank Burroughs 21, Los Altos 16

Castaic 31, Dominguez 28

Costa Mesa 40, Savanna 26

Dana Hills 40, Esperanza 34

Desert Mirage 21, Anza Hamilton 7

Golden Valley 21, South Pasadena 7

Laguna Hills 28, St. Margaret’s 14

Hillcrest 56, La Sierra 0

La Mirada 20, Long Beach Jordan 7

Mission Hills 34, Orange Vista 21

North Torrance 40, West Torrance 30

Oak Hills 28, Beaumont 19

Paraclete 21, Westlake 14

Redondo Union 21, Huntington Beach 0

Rim of the World 21, Arcadia 12

San Clemente 28, Corona del Mar 0

Santa Fe 28, Fullerton 7

Shadow Hills 7, Desert Hot Springs 0

Summit 13, St. Anthony 9

Thousand Oaks 30, West Ranch 7

Canyon Country Canyon 23, Palm Springs 14

La Habra 42, Orange 8

Newbury Park 344, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14

Ramona 27, Rancho Mirage 26

La Quinta 29, Sultana 8

Norte Vista 34, Great Oak 28

San Juan Hills 23, Crean Lutheran 9

Northwood 14, Woodbridge 7

Muir 28, St. Francis 18

Capistrano Valley 35, Aliso Niguel 14

Yorba Linda 29, Charter Oak 28

Foothill 42, Troy 41

El Monte 42, Whittier 6

Miller 34, Arroyo Valley 3

Murrieta Valley 42, Murrieta Mesa 0

El Dorado 42, Placentia Valencia 12

Godinez 31, Santa Ana Valley 0

Brea Olinda 22, Jurupa Hills 21

South El Monte 34, Garey 6

Colony 24, Valley View 17

Perris 35, Banning 6

Rancho Cucamonga 48, Valencia 14

Santa Barbara 28, Moorpark 21

Servite 38, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 17

Ventura 35, Camarillo 34

Villa Park 57, Ayala 13

Hacienda Heights Wilson 47, Montclair 0

Hemet 35, Diamond Ranch 7

Mira Costa 34, Damien 30

El Segundo 16, South Torrance 7

South Hills 16, West Covina 13

Chino Hills 58, JW North 6

Norco 33, Etiwanda 28

Nordhoff 48, Vasquez 0

INTERSECTIONAL

Bishop Alemany 41, San Fernando 0

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 55, Orange Lutheran 28

Western 53, Wilmington Banning 35

Hart 35, Birmingham 9

Brentwood 33, Palisades 30 (2 OT)

Verdugo Hills 20, Glendale Hoover 7

JSerra 28, San Diego Lincoln 19

Mary Star of the Sea 35, South Gate 6

L.A. Jordan 46, Morningside 0

Carson 36, Paramount 0

Rio Hondo Prep 53, Marquez 19

Santa Monica 41, Sylmar 6

SOCES 68, Rolling Hills Prep 20

Bishop Union 32, Ridgecrest Burroughs 12

Laguna Beach 41, Gigi Harbor (Wash.) 0

Oak Park 40, Taft 7

Until next time...

Have a question, comment or something you’d like to see in a future Prep Rally newsletter? Email me at eric.sondheimer@latimes.com, and follow me on Twitter at @latsondheimer.


Did you get this newsletter forwarded to you? To sign up and get it in your inbox, click here.

Advertisement
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement