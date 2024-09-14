Prep Rally: Friday’s football scores
Hi, and welcome to another edition of Prep Rally. My name is Eric Sondheimer. Here are Friday’s high school football scores:
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Bell 42, Locke 0
L.A. Marshall 38, Belmont 0
Bernstein 55, L.A. University 0
Sun Valley Poly 28, Canoga Park 0
Contreras 39, Sotomayor 6
Crenshaw 13, Angelou 6
Gardena 55, Dymally 6
Chatsworth 44, Fairfax 30
Franklin 20, El Camino Real 6
Jefferson 41, Fremont 6
Fulton 23, Van Nuys 14
San Pedro 28, Garfield 7
Cleveland 48, Hamilton 8
Hollywood 44, Reseda 6
Huntington Park 40, Lincoln 25
Granada Hills Kennedy 47, Granada Hills 30
L.A. Wilson 19, Legacy 13
Westchester 26, Los Angeles 6
Manual Arts 48, Hawkins 7
Rancho Dominguez 36, Torres 0
Roybal 20, Rivera 12
South East 37, Santee 7
Narbonne 55, Venice 7
SOUTHERN SECTION
Manzanita League
St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 38, California Military Institute 30
Nonleague
Calvary Baptist 50, Blair 14
Chadwick 34, St. Joseph Academy 30
Foothills Christian 55, Sage Hill 42
Hillcrest Christian 54, Maricopa 14
Los Osos 35, Corona 9
Peninsula 77, Compton Early College 0
Alta Loma 52, Long Beach Cabrillo 19
Firebaugh 20, Compton Centennial 19
Harvard-Westlake 25, Royal 7
La Canada 28, Santa Paula 20
Leuzinger 40, Loyola 30
Malibu 28, San Luis Obispo 14
Mammoth 30, Avalon 18
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Rio Mesa 21
Valley Oaks CES 30, Villanova Prep 6
Bonita 47, San Dimas 7
Buena 21, San Marcos 0
Crescenta Valley 41, San Marino 14
Crespi 41, Heritage Christian 34
La Salle 24, Alhambra 7
Mission Viejo 63, Highland 6
Pasadena Poly 46, Beverly Hills 7
San Bernardino 35, Channel Islands 2
Simi Valley 49, Saugus 0
Temple Cty 35, Bosco Tech 0
Cathedral 35, Chaminade 14
La Serna 31, Tesoro 28
Santa Rosa Academy 51, Kearny 40
Anaheim 28, Westminster 21
El Toro 27, Diamond Bar 14
Fountain Valley 44, Tustin 14
Webb 28, Loara 14
Mayfair 38, Lakewood 31
Coachella Valley 47, Palo Verde Academy 0
Indio 27, Rialto 7
Edison 41, Palos Verdes 7
Santa Margarita 37, Oaks Christian 17
Northview 49, Covina 21
Cantwell Sacred Heart 48, St. Bernard 32
Cajon 41, Newport Harbor 21
Cypress 42, Lawndale 14
Dos Pueblos 38, Viewpoint 7
Trabuco Hills 42, Irvine 7
Valley Christian 28, Cerritos 14
Baldwin Park 40, Sierra Vista 8
Burbank Burroughs 21, Los Altos 16
Castaic 31, Dominguez 28
Costa Mesa 40, Savanna 26
Dana Hills 40, Esperanza 34
Desert Mirage 21, Anza Hamilton 7
Golden Valley 21, South Pasadena 7
Laguna Hills 28, St. Margaret’s 14
Hillcrest 56, La Sierra 0
La Mirada 20, Long Beach Jordan 7
Mission Hills 34, Orange Vista 21
North Torrance 40, West Torrance 30
Oak Hills 28, Beaumont 19
Paraclete 21, Westlake 14
Redondo Union 21, Huntington Beach 0
Rim of the World 21, Arcadia 12
San Clemente 28, Corona del Mar 0
Santa Fe 28, Fullerton 7
Shadow Hills 7, Desert Hot Springs 0
Summit 13, St. Anthony 9
Thousand Oaks 30, West Ranch 7
Canyon Country Canyon 23, Palm Springs 14
La Habra 42, Orange 8
Newbury Park 344, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 14
Ramona 27, Rancho Mirage 26
La Quinta 29, Sultana 8
Norte Vista 34, Great Oak 28
San Juan Hills 23, Crean Lutheran 9
Northwood 14, Woodbridge 7
Muir 28, St. Francis 18
Capistrano Valley 35, Aliso Niguel 14
Yorba Linda 29, Charter Oak 28
Foothill 42, Troy 41
El Monte 42, Whittier 6
Miller 34, Arroyo Valley 3
Murrieta Valley 42, Murrieta Mesa 0
El Dorado 42, Placentia Valencia 12
Godinez 31, Santa Ana Valley 0
Brea Olinda 22, Jurupa Hills 21
South El Monte 34, Garey 6
Colony 24, Valley View 17
Perris 35, Banning 6
Rancho Cucamonga 48, Valencia 14
Santa Barbara 28, Moorpark 21
Servite 38, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 17
Ventura 35, Camarillo 34
Villa Park 57, Ayala 13
Hacienda Heights Wilson 47, Montclair 0
Hemet 35, Diamond Ranch 7
Mira Costa 34, Damien 30
El Segundo 16, South Torrance 7
South Hills 16, West Covina 13
Chino Hills 58, JW North 6
Norco 33, Etiwanda 28
Nordhoff 48, Vasquez 0
INTERSECTIONAL
Bishop Alemany 41, San Fernando 0
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 55, Orange Lutheran 28
Western 53, Wilmington Banning 35
Hart 35, Birmingham 9
Brentwood 33, Palisades 30 (2 OT)
Verdugo Hills 20, Glendale Hoover 7
JSerra 28, San Diego Lincoln 19
Mary Star of the Sea 35, South Gate 6
L.A. Jordan 46, Morningside 0
Carson 36, Paramount 0
Rio Hondo Prep 53, Marquez 19
Santa Monica 41, Sylmar 6
SOCES 68, Rolling Hills Prep 20
Bishop Union 32, Ridgecrest Burroughs 12
Laguna Beach 41, Gigi Harbor (Wash.) 0
Oak Park 40, Taft 7
